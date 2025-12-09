Beyond Traditional Drugs: Novel Platforms Targeting Hard-to-Treat Conditions

Issued on behalf of Avant Technologies Inc.

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 9, 2025 /CNW/ -- Equity Insider News Commentary – Traditional pharmaceutical strategies are giving ground as breakthrough approvals for gene therapies and mRNA platforms target previously untreatable rare diseases with precision interventions[1]. Healthcare systems integrating AI diagnostic tools now match therapies to individual genetic profiles rather than treating broad populations with reactive symptom management[2]. Five companies positioned at this convergence include Avant Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI), Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAM), CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP), Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCKT), and Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDGR).

Market analysts tracking precision medicine expansion project the sector will grow from $119 billion in 2025 to $471 billion by 2034 as genomics-driven therapeutics capture share from conventional small molecules[3]. Institutional momentum including longevity research initiatives and accelerated regulatory pathways for companion diagnostics create favorable conditions for developers addressing genetic disorders and metabolic dysfunction[4].

Avant Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI) has significantly strengthened the clinical validation for its lead development program, announcing that a newly published study from the Mayo Clinic reinforces the critical role of the "longevity protein" $\alpha$-Klotho in vascular health. The research, appearing in the Journal of the American Heart Association, demonstrates a strong association between declining $\alpha$-Klotho levels and arterial stiffness, endothelial dysfunction, and vascular calcification. This clinical data provides urgent scientific backing for Klothonova, the company's 50/50 joint venture with Singapore-based cell therapy pioneer Austrianova, which is developing a cell-based therapy designed to sustainably restore circulating $\alpha$-Klotho levels using genetically modified human cells.

"An ever-growing body of scientific literature, including this new Mayo Clinic study, confirms $\alpha$-Klotho as a master regulator of aging and longevity," said Chris Winter, CEO of Avant Technologies. "The age-related decline in $\alpha$-Klotho is implicated in a wide range of chronic diseases that appear reversible when Klotho levels are restored. Our encapsulated cell therapy approach has the potential to be a true game-changer--not only for cardiovascular health but for healthy longevity in general."

This scientific validation accelerates the momentum behind the transformative exclusive worldwide license Klothonova recently secured with Klothea Bio, Inc. The agreement grants the joint venture global rights to develop, manufacture, and commercialize Klothea Bio's proprietary Klotho-producing cells. These cells will be encapsulated using Austrianova's clinically validated Cell-in-a-Box® technology to create implantable therapies capable of sustained, localized delivery. Since its October 2025 launch, Klothonova has initiated preparatory work for GMP-manufacturing of the encapsulated Klotho-overexpressing cell line, with plans to advance into IND-enabling studies in the coming year.

Avant's strategic transformation extends beyond anti-aging through Insulinova, Inc., a joint venture with SGAustria Pte. Ltd. aimed at revolutionizing a diabetes treatment. This partnership will advance a proprietary differentiation process achieving high-efficiency conversion of stem cells into insulin-producing and regulating cells, targeting type 1 and insulin-dependent type 2 diabetes patients globally. Avant will provide initial funding over the next eight months to hit established criteria relevant for an efficient, sustainable, and reproducible diabetes treatment.

Both SGAustria and Austrianova utilize cell-encapsulation platforms backed by over 50 peer-reviewed publications representing decades of development. The potential market opportunity spans multiple therapeutic areas: the global Alzheimer's market is projected to reach $32.8 billion by 2033, cardiovascular disease remains the world's leading cause of death, and kidney disease affects 850 million people worldwide. The broader cell-based therapy market could reach $44 billion globally, representing urgent health crises requiring the innovative therapeutic solutions Avant is developing.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAM) will present updated data from its BEACON Phase 1/2 clinical trial at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting in December, advancing its base editing platform for sickle cell disease with severe vaso-occlusive crises. BEAM-101 represents a one-time, potentially disease-modifying therapy targeting the approximately 8 million people worldwide living with this devastating condition that severely affects multiple organs, diminishes quality of life, and shortens lifespan. The presentations will showcase both clinical outcomes and manufacturing advances, including enhanced mobilization techniques for the autologous CD34+ hematopoietic stem cells that are base-edited to increase fetal hemoglobin production.

"Approximately eight million people worldwide live with sickle cell disease, a condition that can severely affect the function of multiple organs, diminish quality of life, and result in a shortened life span. These patients have a significant unmet need for additional safe and effective treatment options," said Amy Simon, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Beam Therapeutics. "BEAM-101, designed to be a one-time, disease-modifying therapy, has the potential to meaningfully improve outcomes for people with severe SCD."

The therapy mimics naturally occurring protective variants through precise base editing of hematopoietic stem cells, representing Beam's integrated platform approach that combines gene editing, delivery, and internal manufacturing capabilities to advance precision genetic medicines for serious diseases.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) delivered strong third-quarter execution with positive Phase 1 data for CTX310 presented at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions and published simultaneously in The New England Journal of Medicine, while CASGEVY momentum accelerated globally with nearly 300 patients referred to Authorized Treatment Centers. The company's first approved CRISPR therapy completed cell collection for approximately 165 patients and delivered infusions to 39 across all regions through September 30th, with Vertex projecting clear line of sight to over $100 million in total CASGEVY revenue this year. Beyond the commercial launch, CRISPR unveiled its novel SyNTase editing platform with CTX460 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, demonstrating greater than 90% mRNA correction and a potential best-in-class profile that expands the platform's therapeutic reach.

"This has been another strong quarter of execution and progress across our portfolio. CASGEVY momentum continues to build globally, reflecting growing patient engagement and clinical advancement," said Samarth Kulkarni, Ph.D., Chairman and CEO of CRISPR Therapeutics. "Additionally, positive Phase 1 data for CTX310 presented in a late-breaking presentation at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions and published in The New England Journal of Medicine, highlight the breadth and potential of our platform to address serious cardiovascular disease."

CRISPR Therapeutics maintains a strong balance sheet with approximately $1.9 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities as of September 30, 2025, supporting ongoing clinical trials for CTX112 across multiple autoimmune and oncology indications with broad updates expected by year-end.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCKT) secured FDA alignment to resume its pivotal Phase 2 trial of RP-A501 for Danon disease in the first half of 2026, resolving the clinical hold in under three months and positioning its AAV cardiovascular gene therapy portfolio for advancement. The company received a March 28, 2026 PDUFA date for KRESLADI for severe leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, making it eligible for a Rare Pediatric Disease Priority Review Voucher upon approval, while strengthening commercial readiness through key leadership appointments including Dr. Syed Rizvi as Chief Medical Officer, Christopher Stevens as Chief Operating Officer, and Sarbani Chaudhuri as Chief Commercial & Medical Affairs Officer.

"During the third quarter, we maintained disciplined execution and sharpened our strategic focus on Rocket's AAV cardiovascular gene therapy portfolio," said Gaurav Shah, M.D., CEO of Rocket Pharmaceuticals. "In under three months, we aligned with the FDA to resume the Phase 2 pivotal study of RP-A501 for Danon disease, an important milestone that underscores the FDA's collaborative approach and recognition of the urgent need for innovative therapies in rare cardiovascular disorders."

With cash, cash equivalents and investments totaling approximately $222.8 million and expected operational runway into the second quarter of 2027, Rocket is advancing RP-A601 toward a pivotal Phase 2 study in PKP2-ACM and preparing RP-A701 for first-in-human evaluation in BAG3-DCM, demonstrating the platform's potential across multiple rare cardiovascular genetic diseases.

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDGR) delivered third-quarter total revenue of $54.3 million, up 54% year-over-year, driven by 28% software revenue growth to $40.9 million reflecting increasing industry demand for its computational platform. Drug discovery revenue reached $13.5 million as the company advances multiple programs including SGR-3515, its Wee1/Myt1 co-inhibitor progressing through Phase 1 dose escalation with initial data expected in the first half of 2026, while the FDA granted Orphan Drug Designation to SGR-1505 for Waldenström macroglobulinemia. SGR-6016 became the company's fifth development candidate as a brain-penetrant NLRP3 inhibitor with a planned mid-2026 clinical trial initiation, demonstrating the platform's ability to generate novel therapeutic candidates.

"Schrödinger delivered a solid third quarter with software revenue growth of 28%, reflecting the industry's increasing demand for our leading computational platform," said Ramy Farid, Ph.D., CEO of Schrödinger. "In our therapeutics portfolio, we are continuing to make strong progress advancing our collaborations and have increased our expectations for drug discovery revenue this year. Beyond our planned clinical investments to complete the Phase 1 dose-escalation studies for SGR-1505 and SGR-3515, we do not intend to advance discovery programs into the clinic independently. This shift toward a discovery-focused therapeutics R&D model has the potential to deliver significant long-term value through licensing, new ventures, and discovery collaborations."

With cash, cash equivalents and investments of approximately $401 million and expected savings of approximately $70 million from strategic realignment toward a platform-focused model, Schrödinger projects operational runway into the second quarter of 2027 while positioning its physics-based computational platform to enable therapeutic discoveries across multiple disease areas.

