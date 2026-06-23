Beyond the Stadium: New Data Shows Fleets Still Facing Post-Match Traffic Pressure in Host Cities

Geotab analysis of first-round matches finds commercial vehicles are avoiding stadium zones, but delays and stop-start conditions are still emerging across host cities

ATLANTA, and OAKVILLE, ON, June 23, 2026 /CNW/ - New match-day analysis from Geotab Inc. shows how the first round of the 2026 World Football Championship matches is affecting freight movement and people working around host cities.

The analysis looks at the impact on commercial vehicles, delivery drivers, service fleets and other road users who need to keep working while major events take place.

Using connected vehicle data from the first round of matches, Geotab found that many commercial vehicles appear to be avoiding stadium zones on match days and following road closures, but that does not remove disruption. In several host cities, post-match traffic delay still increased when vehicle volumes were broadly normal or even lower than usual. SoFi Stadium (Los Angeles) saw post-match travel delay 64% above a typical weekday after USA vs Paraguay. Hard Rock Stadium (Miami) saw post-match travel delay 31% above a typical weekday after Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay.

This suggests the issue is not simply the number of vehicles on the road, but how major events change the way the road network functions, through closures, diversions, pedestrian movement, curbside pressure and stop-start traffic after the final whistle.

The updated Geotab Host City Rankings now include actual match-day measurements from June 11-17, 2026, for congestion, idle time and safety. The first week of data has already changed the freight-readiness picture among these cities. Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City moved up four places to first overall, while AT&T Stadium in Arlington and Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia fell four places. BMO Field in Toronto remained 16th, while BC Place in Vancouver remained 15th.

"Major events do not just affect people going to the game. They affect delivery drivers, service vehicles, emergency operations, local businesses and everyone else who still needs to move through the city," said Mike Branch, VP Data & Analytics at Geotab. "The early data shows fleets are already adapting, but it also shows why live insight matters. A road network can look manageable before a match but become difficult in the recovery period even after crowds leave."

The Biggest Ranking Moves

Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City - Now ranked first overall after moving up four places, with strong match-day congestion and idle scores helping offset a weaker resilience score.

- Now ranked first overall after moving up four places, with strong match-day congestion and idle scores helping offset a weaker resilience score. AT&T Stadium, Arlington - Fell four places to eighth. During Netherlands vs Japan, travel delay was 38% above baseline during the match and 39% above baseline post-match. Even several hours after kickoff, travel delay around AT&T Stadium was still 81% higher than normal for that time and day.

- Fell four places to eighth. During Netherlands vs Japan, travel delay was 38% above baseline during the match and 39% above baseline post-match. Even several hours after kickoff, travel delay around AT&T Stadium was still 81% higher than normal for that time and day. Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia - Fell four places to 14th, one of the biggest declines. During Ivory Coast vs Ecuador, travel delay was 40% above baseline during the match, vehicle activity was 23% above baseline, and harsh braking was 66% above baseline post-match.

- Fell four places to 14th, one of the biggest declines. During Ivory Coast vs Ecuador, travel delay was 40% above baseline during the match, vehicle activity was 23% above baseline, and harsh braking was 66% above baseline post-match. MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford - Moved up three places to sixth. During Brazil vs Morocco, travel delay stayed close to baseline, but post-match harsh braking rose 81%, pointing to a potential safety and stop-start driving issue rather than a simple congestion issue.

- Moved up three places to sixth. During Brazil vs Morocco, travel delay stayed close to baseline, but post-match harsh braking rose 81%, pointing to a potential safety and stop-start driving issue rather than a simple congestion issue. Estadio BBVA, Monterrey - Moved up four places to seventh, one of the biggest improvements in the updated rankings.

The findings show that lower vehicle volumes do not always mean a smoother network. Around several stadiums, fewer vehicles operated in the stadium zone, yet delay or harsh braking still increased. In other cases, volumes stayed broadly consistent with a typical weekday, but post-match conditions still worsened. This suggests that freight operators may be changing routes or avoiding affected areas where they can, but still need better visibility into how roads recover once matches end.

"Drivers already have a difficult job. Major events add another layer of complexity, especially when routes change, traffic builds suddenly or normal delivery windows no longer work," added Branch. "Data can help fleets plan around those pressures, reduce wasted time and support safer, more predictable movement through host cities."

Geotab will continue updating its Host City Rankings as more matches are played. The rankings score each host stadium from 0 to 10 based on congestion, idle time, safety and resilience, measured within 5 km of each stadium and across a wider 20 km metro area.

Disclaimer:

Geotab is not an official sponsor of or affiliated with FIFA or the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The Geotab Host City Rankings is an independent analysis based on Geotab's proprietary commercial vehicle data.

About Geotab

Geotab is a global leader in intelligent operations, video telematics and AI-powered insights. Trusted by more than 100,000 customers -- from small and mid-size fleets to Fortune 500 enterprises and public-sector organizations, including the U.S. federal government, Geotab connects approximately 6 million vehicles and assets and processes 100 billion data points daily. With ISO/IEC 27001:2022, SOC2, FIPS 140-3 and FedRAMP authorizations, Geotab's open platform and 700+ partner ecosystem unify safety, compliance and operations in a single system. Our mission: a safer, more efficient, and more sustainable world in motion.

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SOURCE Geotab Inc.

Geotab Media Contact: Nicole Riddle, Media Relations Manager, [email protected]