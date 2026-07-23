Beyond the Signal: KuCoin Celebrates Its Ninth Anniversary, Surpasses 45 Million Users, and Advances Its Trust-First Vision

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos Islands, July 23, 2026 /CNW/ -- KuCoin, a leading global crypto platform built on trust, today released its 2026 H1 Review: Beyond the Signal, a ninth-anniversary special edition that traces the platform's evolution and progress during the first half of 2026.

The crypto industry has evolved from one primarily defined by market access and trading into an increasingly connected part of global finance and everyday economic activity. Platforms are now measured not only by their reach, but also by the trust, resilience, intelligence, and practical utility of the infrastructure they build. The review examines how KuCoin has evolved alongside this transition--from an early gateway for asset discovery into a broader ecosystem serving users, institutions, businesses, and Web3 participants.

The report highlights KuCoin's growth to more than 45 million users worldwide. Alongside continued strength in established markets, KuCoin recorded encouraging momentum across high-growth emerging regions, with new-user growth of 170% in Latin America and 30% in Africa during the period. This momentum was supported by continued investment across core trading infrastructure, Web3 access, real-world payments, and institutional services.

KuCoin's Crypto-as-a-Service ecosystem now supports more than 120 partners, while its broker network has grown to more than 400 partners. This growth reflects rising demand among brokers, fintechs and other businesses for modular, institutional-grade digital asset infrastructure. It also demonstrates KuCoin's expanding role beyond its core exchange services--as an infrastructure provider that supports broader participation in the digital asset economy.

Trust remained central to this expansion. KuCoin's $2 billion Trust Project brings together five pillars: security infrastructure, compliance and governance, transparency mechanisms, user protection, and global infrastructure and operational resilience. Independent third-party validation of this work includes SOC 2 Type II, ISO/IEC 27001:2022, ISO/IEC 27701:2019 and CCSS certifications, together with Hacken-audited Proof of Reserves. KuCoin also expanded its regulatory footprint, including registration as a Digital Currency Exchange provider with AUSTRAC in Australia and MiCAR authorization in Europe.

The review identifies real-world utility and the convergence of crypto with traditional finance as priorities for KuCoin's next stage. KuCoin Pay recorded strong growth in on-chain payment volume, more than 3x growth in off-chain payment volume, approximately 25x growth in total orders, and 60% growth in the number of service partners and merchants. Meanwhile, KuCard launched in Australia through Mastercard's global network. The significance of these figures extends beyond transaction growth. They suggest that mainstream crypto payments will depend less on asking consumers and merchants to learn an entirely new Web3 payment process and more on integrating digital assets into payment methods they already understand.

AI is also becoming integral to KuCoin's infrastructure roadmap. KIA, KuCoin's crypto-native AI assistant, evolved from a standalone tool into an ecosystem-wide intelligence layer spanning eight core scenarios, including futures, spot trading, search, asset services, content, wealth management, market data, and campaigns. KIA recorded 300% growth in daily active users, while the KuCoin Skills Hub made modular crypto capabilities available to external AI agents, supporting the development of more intelligent, agent-ready crypto infrastructure.

"Nine years of market cycles have reinforced a simple belief: time rewards trust," said BC Wong, CEO of KuCoin. "As crypto moves from the margins into the infrastructure of global finance, the platforms that endure will be defined not by short-term noise, but by the lasting value they create. For KuCoin, that means building secure and transparent infrastructure, advancing responsible innovation, strengthening compliance, and connecting digital assets with the real economy. Beyond the Signal is our commitment to building an ecosystem that users and the industry can trust for the long term."

As KuCoin enters its tenth year, it will continue to scale trust, advance intelligent infrastructure and expand the real-world utility of digital assets.

The full 2026 H1 Review: Beyond the Signal is available here.

About KuCoin

Founded in 2017, KuCoin is a leading global crypto platform built on trust and security, serving over 45 million users across 200+ countries and regions. Known for its reliability and user-first approach, the platform combines advanced technology, deep liquidity, and strong security safeguards to deliver a seamless trading experience. KuCoin provides access to 1,500+ digital assets through a broad product suite and remains committed to building transparent, compliant, and user-centric digital asset infrastructure for the future of finance, backed by SOC 2 Type II, ISO/IEC 27001:2022, and ISO/IEC 27701:2019 Certifications. In recent years, we have built a strong global compliance foundation, marked by key milestones including AUSTRAC registration in Australia, a MiCA license in Europe, and regulatory progress in other markets.

Learn more at www.kucoin.com.

Disclaimer

The information is for corporate PR purposes only and does not constitute endorsement or investment advice.

SOURCE KuCoin

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