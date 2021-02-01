MONTRÉAL, Feb. 1, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Beyond Technologies is pleased to announce their acquisition of Ibridia, a market leader in SAP Solution Manager/SAP Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) for SMEs and large enterprises. Adding Ibridia's niche expertise in these areas to Beyond's SAP service offering takes advantage of the S/4HANA momentum while also aligning with our core values by always providing our clients with the latest processes, tools, best practices, and services to manage their SAP and non-SAP solutions throughout the entire application lifecycle.

"This acquisition will provide Beyond Technologies with a highly strategic alignment to SAP's methodologies, tools and philosophy regarding SAP landscape management", says Luc Dubois, Partner and CEO at Beyond Technologies. "SAP is the only enterprise software editor to offer their own ALM suite of products, and Ibridia brings with them the ability to integrate and modernize any SAP Center of Excellence environment, with such SAP products as Solution Manager, Focused Build/Insights, Cloud ALM, Tricentis, Enable Now, and Signavio, offering our clients the 360° support they deserve", says Alain Dupont, Partner at Beyond Technologies.

"By merging into Beyond Technologies, we connect with one of the leading SAP integrators in the market with profound experience in a wide range of projects across all industries and business sizes", says François Michel, CSO at Ibridia. "Not only do we expose our customers to an organization that is solely focused on SAP solutions, but we can now offer the Beyond customer base even stronger collaboration tools and methodology, giving them full transparency on their projects and maximizing the value of their SAP technology investments", says Alexandre Sabatier, CEO at Ibridia.

About Beyond Technologies: We are a professional services firm, specialized in SAP solution integration and business process optimization. We offer intelligent, practical, and innovative solutions that give our clients a competitive edge, in a timely and cost-effective manner.

https://www.beyondtechnologies.com

About Ibridia: Ibridia helps organizations drive common tools and processes that work, pilot technical modernization, and leverage what is already covered by existing support agreements. Ibridia is the SAP Solution Manager/SAP ALM specialist for SMEs and Large Enterprises in Canada. Together with their clients' Center of Excellence, they create smart, user-friendly, and unified SAP experiences that will impress users, cut the cost of redundancies and turn IT into a competitive advantage.

https://www.ibridia.com

For further information: Kurt Ramcharan, Beyond Technologies, 514-651-5875, [email protected]

