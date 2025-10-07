Beyond Rewards: Yoo Financial Partners with Walnut to Introduce Tailored Insurance Benefits for its Canadian Cardholders

TORONTO, Oct. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Yoo Financial (pronounced "you"), a Canadian-based fintech, has partnered with Walnut, a leading North American provider of embedded insurance technology, for its lineup of Yoo Financial Mastercard credit cards. This partnership will deliver a suite of innovative insurance and protection benefits for Yoo Financial cardholders, helping reshape how Canadians think about and interact with their financial products.

Walnut's technology will provide Yoo Financial Mastercard cardholders with unique, modularized insurances alongside their credit card, personalizing their experience and coverage. Cardholders will also be able to manage their coverages at any time through the dynamic infrastructure Walnut delivers to Yoo Financial.

"Canadians expect more from their financial products and continue to demand increasingly personalized and tailored solutions. Our partnership with Walnut will enable Yoo Financial to deliver benefits that go far beyond what is currently available in the market and offer genuine, relevant protection for everyday life.", said Jason Zhang, Founder & Head of Product at Yoo Financial. "This is about trust, simplicity, and delivering real value through modern technology and exceeding cardmember expectations."

"Our competitive differentiation is making insurance effortless, relevant, and embedded in the moments where people need it", said Derek Szeto, CEO and Co-Founder of Walnut. "Together with Yoo Financial, we're changing the way protection is accessed and experienced by their cardholders. This will raise the bar for what Canadians expect from their financial partners."

Yoo Financial Mastercard credit cards are issued by Yoo Financial™, pursuant to a licence by Mastercard International Incorporated.

About Yoo Financial

Yoo Financial is a fintech providing tailored financial services that make every transaction more rewarding and remarkably personal. Through partnerships with leading service providers, Yoo Financial allows customers to curate their financial products to align with their lifestyle, resulting in greater choice, and convenience. Founded in 2023, Yoo Financial is a wholly owned subsidiary of the OTT Group of Companies. For more information, visit www.YooFinancial.com or LinkedIn .

About Walnut

Walnut is a leading North American provider of embedded insurance technology, revolutionizing the distribution process by integrating insurance products directly into Partner platforms and customer journeys. Through leveraging technology and strategic partnerships, Walnut supports the delivery of effective embedded insurance executions for insurers, carriers and distribution Partners. Walnut is leading the transformation and digitization of the insurance landscape through their deep experience in delivering accretive value through embedded insurance. To learn more, visit gowalnut.com or LinkedIn .

SOURCE YOO Financial

Media Contact: Yoo Financial: Jason Zhang, Founder, Head of Product, [email protected]; Media Contact: Walnut Insurance Inc., Henry Vettivelu, Vice President, [email protected]