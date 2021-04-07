Beyond Medical Manufactures N95 Medical Face Masks as Third Wave of COVID-19 Surges

VANCOUVER, BC, April 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Beyond Medical Technologies Inc. ("Beyond Medical" or the "Company") (CSE: DOCT) (Frankfurt: 7FM4) is pleased to provide the following corporate update regarding its wholly-owned subsidiary Micron Technologies Inc. ("Micron Technologies").

Manufacturing Three-Ply Medical Grade Face Masks at Full Capacity

Micron Technologies has been manufacturing and selling three-ply medical grade face masks at the Company's facility in Delta, British Columbia since August 2020. The three-ply medical grade face masks are being manufactured pursuant to Micron Technologies' Medical Device Establishment License issued by Health Canada. The three-ply medical grade face masks offer three layers of protection, which conforms to the American Society for Testing and Materials' F2100 Level 3 standards. The non-woven masks feature an adjustable nose clip designed to protect both front-line workers and consumers. Micron Technologies is currently operating three shifts a day to manufacture three-ply medical grade face masks.

Manufacturing N95 Face Masks

Micron Technologies is now also setting up manufacturing N95 Model 8800 face masks, which have been approved. Micron Technologies has submitted its N95 Model 8800 face masks to the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health ("NIOSH") and is confident it will obtain NIOSH certification as its N95 Model 8800 face masks have already passed testing with Kinetrics Analytical and Environmental Laboratories. Micron Technologies has purchased a large quantity of raw materials to manufacture N95 Model 8800 face masks and plans to maximize production efforts once NIOSH certification has been obtained. As of last month there was still a significant shortage of N95 masks and approximately "56 percent of frontline workers say they still don't have enough N95 masks."

Third Wave of COVID-19

According to Dr. Abdu Sharkawy, an infectious disease specialist, the third wave of COVID-19 is "likely going to be worse than the first two." With respect to the addition of variants, Dr. Sharkawy noted "and of course we've seen what these variants can offer, they can really lead to an explosion of cases very quickly." Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada's Chief Public Health Officer, announced a 64% increase in new cases involving variants.In addition to the new variants, the slow vaccine roll-out and complacency with public health restrictions are contributing to the third wave.

Earlier this month Canada surpassed 1,000,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with the provinces of Ontario, Quebec, and British Columbia being hit the hardest by the third wave.

Products Now Available at Walmart

As previously announced, Micron Technologies' three-ply medical grade face masks and N95 medical grade face masks have been approved for sale by Walmart. Micron Technologies expects its products to be available at www.walmart.com in the coming weeks.

In addition to Walmart, Micron Technologies' products are also available on Amazon and Shopify. Institutional customers and those who are interested in obtaining a quote for large size orders are encouraged to contact [email protected]. Customers can also make orders directly at https://micronti.com.

About Beyond Medical

Beyond Medical is an industrial/technology company with a manufacturing facility located in Delta, British Columbia. The Company is developing its Organivore and Pharmavore waste digesters using its proprietary technology. The Company, through its subsidiary Micron Technologies, is also manufacturing medical grade face masks.

The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its products have the ability to eliminate, cure or contain COVID-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus) at this time.

For further information: Kal Malhi, CEO, 604-805-4602, [email protected]