BEYOND MEAT® AND A&W CANADA SPICE THINGS UP WITH THE LAUNCH OF THE JALAPENO LIME BEYOND MEAT BURGER, A&W'S FIRST ALL PLANT-BASED BURGER BUILD

"The Beyond Meat Burger has been a fan-favourite since day one, and we're excited to offer our guests a new, fully plant-based option with delicious, bold flavours," said Julia Cutt, Director, Brand Communications and Digital Marketing, A&W Canada. "Here just in time for Valentine's Day, we're confident the Jalapeno Lime Beyond Meat Burger will satisfy meat-eaters and plant-based lovers alike."

"Through the debut of the Jalapeno Lime Beyond Meat Burger, we continue to excite and delight consumers with mouthwatering, no-compromise plant-based options – this time with an all plant-based build," said Heena Verma, Marketing Director, Canada, Beyond Meat. "We are proud to collaborate with A&W Canada, our longtime partner, to make plant-based burgers that are better for people and the planet more widely accessible to Canadians."

Torontonians can enjoy an additional special in-store Valentine's Day offering available in select restaurants in the area, while supplies last. The 2-for-1 Jalapeno Lime Hot Date Burger Bailout helps take the heat off anyone looking for a hot date and a hotter meal this Valentine's Day. The offering includes two tasty plant-based Jalapeno Lime Beyond Meat Burgers for the price of one, packaged up in an extra sweet Valentine's Day box. Toronto locals can pick up a Jalapeno Lime Hot Date Burger Bailout at three A&W locations in the GTA, while supplies last:

60 John Street , Toronto, ON .

, . 167 Church St, Toronto, ON .

. 1390 Neilson Road, Scarborough, ON .

About A&W Canada

A&W Canada is proud to be a Canadian company – 100% Canadian owned and operated, and one of the most trusted brands in the country. A leader in the QSR industry, we believe that sourcing simple, great-tasting ingredients, farmed with care is the right thing to do. Our brand, our restaurants, and our people are known for being innovators who champion and embrace change. We serve Canadians coast to coast with more than 1,000 restaurants across the country. For more information, please visit aw.ca.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) is one of the fastest growing publicly-traded food companies in the United States, offering a portfolio of revolutionary plant-based proteins made from simple ingredients without GMOs, bioengineered ingredients, hormones, antibiotics or cholesterol. Founded in 2009, Beyond Meat products are designed to have the same taste and texture as animal-based meat while being better for people and the planet. Beyond Meat's brand commitment, Eat What You Love™, represents a strong belief that there is a better way to feed our future and that the positive choices we all make, no matter how small, can have a great impact on our personal health and the health of our planet. By shifting from animal-based meat to plant-based protein, we can positively impact four growing global issues: human health, climate change, constraints on natural resources and animal welfare. As of September 2021, Beyond Meat had products available at approximately 128,000 retail and foodservice outlets in over 85 countries worldwide. Visit www.BeyondMeat.com and follow @BeyondMeat, #BeyondBurger and #GoBeyond on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.

