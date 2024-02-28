Beyond ETFs: Integral secures investment from Franklin Templeton to build tokenization accounting infrastructure

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Integral Treasury, a startup solving digital asset accounting and financial operations for businesses, today announced its investment from and collaboration with Franklin Templeton. The goal for the investment and collaboration is to advance digital asset accounting tooling for new technologies, including tokenization.

Integral's solutions give finance executives, controllers, and accountants a way to get an aggregate view of all of their digital assets, making it easy to automate workflows like accounting, reporting, record-keeping, and more. Integral built a flexible ledgering platform that allows the company to service both institutions and web3-native businesses.

"Now that spot bitcoin ETFs are here, institutions are thinking about the next wave of crypto innovation. Tokenization is one of many big opportunities, but as with all new crypto technologies, compliance, accounting, and crypto finops can really slow down innovation," said Integral's CEO Gui Laliberté.

"At Integral, we built a core ledgering solution that makes it easy for finance and accounting teams to bring new products to market, without accounting and compliance headaches. What's special about Integral is that our infrastructure allows us to move as fast as crypto. We've solved NFTs for public companies and startups, DeFi and token vesting contracts for investment firms, and we're going to extend our coverage to support tokenized assets for institutions."

Franklin Templeton Digital Assets is a dedicated group of investment professionals engaged in intensive research and technical development within the digital asset ecosystem, developing investment offerings, technology platforms and strategy differentiation to help clients achieve their investment goals in this new asset class, all while supporting and investing in digital asset networks.

"Franklin Templeton has an incredible digital assets team. They don't just understand the future of finance: they're building it. We are excited to work with Franklin Templeton to develop accounting and financial operations software that institutions with digital assets can rely on and innovate with," said Laliberté.

This investment in Integral follows an investment from and partnership with Coinbase, announced in October 2023, as well as an $8.5M funding round led by Electric Capital, with participation from notable investors including former Coinbase CTO Balaji Srinivasan, Elad Gil, Hustle Fund, Mantis VC, Maple VC, Anchorage founder Diogo Monica, Dapper Labs founder Roham Gharegozlou, and more announced in 2022.

About Integral

Integral was founded in 2022 to support businesses working with digital assets. The company has paired elite technology culture and customer-centricity, positioning it to build powerful, scalable accounting and finops solutions for businesses working with digital assets. In less than a year, Integral has accounted for $200B in crypto transactions, and delivered solutions to web3 pioneers such as dYdX, Uniswap Foundation, Zora, and partnered with companies such as Coinbase and Franklin Templeton. Integral serves over 150 businesses including institutions, Fortune 100 companies, and web3-native companies.

