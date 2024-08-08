Beyond D2C: Internet Sweetheart Sheertex's Wholesale Business Grows 1000% In The Last Year

MONTREAL, Aug. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Since the technology was introduced in 2017 by Canadian materials innovator SRTX, Sheertex has made waves with its revolutionary Sheertex® Rip-Resist technology. Sheertex is transforming the hosiery market with tights made from one of the world's strongest polymers. Recognized by TIME as one of the Best Inventions of 2018, Sheertex has become synonymous with durability and innovation. Now, the brand is taking a significant leap forward by transitioning from a direct-to-consumer (D2C) model to a comprehensive omnichannel strategy, aimed at boosting its business-to-business (B2B) footprint globally.

Sheertex's strategic transition focuses on broadening its reach through a significant push into wholesale and private-label partnerships. Starting this fall, Sheertex's wholesale line, Stubbornly Strong Tights, will be available as a ready-made solution at major retailers that include Macy's, Costco, Nordstrom, Amazon, Holt Renfrew, and QVC. In addition to its wholesale growth, Sheertex is expanding its private-label partnerships by developing custom styles with leading brands, including H&M, Swedish Stockings, COS, and Steve Madden. These exclusive collaborations, co-branded according to partner guidelines and featuring the "made strong with Sheertex" label, will be available solely at respective retailer locations.

The initiative to expand its retail presence furthers Sheertex's lasting commitment to sustainability and accessibility, ensuring its innovative tights will meet consumers where they currently shop for hosiery today. By Fall 2024, Sheertex technology will be available in over 1,000 retail locations across partners, marking a major milestone in its expansion efforts. Further, there are plans to reach markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Asia/Eurasia by the end of the year.

"Our mission has always been to rid the world of disposable tights, and to achieve this, we need to make sure that our incredibly strong tights are accessible to as many customers as possible," said Katherine Homuth, Founder and CEO of SRTX, makers of Sheertex. "By expanding into key retail partnerships, we are able to bring our products directly to consumers through trusted brands worldwide. This shift to an omnichannel strategy allows us to fulfill our mission more effectively and ensures that our innovative products are available in stores where our customers regularly shop."

In addition to its retail expansion, Sheertex will continue to cater to its D2C audience this fall through Sheertex.com, with the upcoming launch of Sheertex Studio. Set to debut in early September, this exclusive collection will feature limited-edition designs that exemplify Sheertex's commitment to quality and innovation.

"Our goal is to leverage our strong social media presence and brand equity to highlight our retail partners and support their success," Homuth continued. "By combining our direct and retail strategies, we are poised to make a significant impact in the global hosiery market and continue our drive towards a more sustainable future."

For more information on Sheertex's retail partners and upcoming launches, visit Sheertex.com .

About SRTX:

SRTX is best known for its first technology, the patent-pending Sheertex® Rip-Resist knit, made from one of the world's strongest polymers that has disrupted hosiery through impossibly strong tights. Named one of TIME's Best Inventions of 2018, SRTX's mission is to drive the durability and sustainability of apparel products by building new materials and software to enable better, more sustainable textiles.

