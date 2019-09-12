Beyond Bread - Unbun Foods Goes National at MR.SUB with Keto Buns

Aligning with the iconic sandwich restaurant's menu, including better-for-you Raised Without Antibiotics meats (the first in the Canadian national sandwich category to introduce RWA options), MR.SUB will be the first sub sandwich chain to offer Keto Buns by Unbun - joining trailblazing partners in the QSR industry, such as The Burger's Priest and BurgerIM, to offer a guilt-free, certified keto, paleo bun. MR.SUB costumers will be able to swap out a traditional bun on any small sub with the Keto Bun for just $2.29 + tax. The healthy, low-carb alternative contains 6g net carbs, 16g fibre, 16g protein, and only 110-160 calories added.

"At Unbun we are obsessed with innovation in order to provide our customers with better-for-you bread alternatives, so they never have to compromise quality. Our products not only taste good, but are good for you," says Gus Klemos, Founder of Unbun Foods, the company behind Keto Buns at all restaurants in Canada and the US. "We are proud to be partnering with MR.SUB as real innovators and disruptors in their industry to provide Keto Buns across the country starting today. Now all Canadians have the opportunity to enjoy a MR.SUB sub sandwich without the guilt."

"Since 1968, MR.SUB has been catering to Canadians' ever-evolving tastes. We are thrilled to now offer a wide range of menu items that offer new variety as well as address the requirements of those with alternative dietary lifestyles," says Nicole Johnston, Director of Marketing, MR.SUB. "We tested these items in select locations this spring and the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive. We're confident Canadians will love the latest additions to the menu."

From humble beginnings operating out of a one- bedroom condo selling into three Toronto locations to now over 1,800 locations across North America in only 18 months – Unbun Foods was born from a mission to satisfy founder Gus Klemos' insatiable craving for a burger without the guilt and empty carbs. Not satisfied with the limited options available, Gus took to his own kitchen to create a product that was healthy and actually tasted good. With the rising popularity of low-carb diets, such as paleo and ketogenic, he identified an opportunity to appease these markets, along with the gluten-free, grain-free, and general health-conscious community.

With Unbun products gaining praise and notoriety in such a short period, the brand's first major success was an exclusive opportunity with popular burger joint, The Burger's Priest, who offered the first and only publicly announced gluten-free bun option. From then on the growth was rapid, and demand grew cross-borders in 2018 with Unbun expanding to 200 locations across the US in premium burger chain BurgerIM. Starting this October, Unbun will be rolling out its keto friendly pizza crusts nationally to...

"All I can say at this time is that it's Canada's largest pizza chain." - According to Klemos.

The Unbun Story (Video): www.youtube.com/watch?v=olG3HjcoGTs

About Unbun Foods:

Unbun Foods is a Toronto based, certified keto, paleo, grain-free & gluten-free food company. Unbun specializes in creating innovative, better-for-you bakery products. Founded in late 2017, the company has grown to over 1,800 locations, including Loblaws, Metro, Whole Foods, MR.SUB, The Burger's Priest, BurgerIM, Firkin Pubs, Erewhon Market and more. The mission is simple: to give people that follow low-carb, paleo, gluten-free, grain-free and plant-based diets the option to still enjoy their favourite restaurants, chains, fast food and meals at home without compromising taste or quality of dining experience. For more information, visit www.unbunfoods.com and Instagram @unbunfoods .

About MR.SUB:

Originally founded in Toronto in 1968, MR.SUB is now Canada's most iconic sandwich restaurant and has over 260 locations across Canada as well as internationally. Guests choose MR.SUB for the quality ingredients, variety of fresh toppings and sauces, and the ability to customize their sub to suit their individual tastes. With a wide range of taste combinations from the classics to new and innovative items, MR.SUB's menu and personable service keep guests happy and make it the go-to restaurant for a delicious and honest on-the-go meal. A lot has changed since 1968 but one thing remains the same, MR.SUB's commitment to their original concept of selling quality subs, making them fresh, and serving them fast. For more information, visit www.mrsub.ca .

