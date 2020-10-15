BevCanna Poised for Rapid Growth in US Recreational Cannabis Market Through Keef Brands Partnership

Infused beverage expert will leverage Keef's extensive American distribution network to launch their house brands into the burgeoning U.S. market

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - Emerging leader in infused cannabis beverages, BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE: BEV) (OTCQB: BVNNF) (FSE: 7BC) ("BevCanna" or the "Company") provided an update today on their partnership with the award-winning Keef Brands. The partnership positions BevCanna very well for rapid growth within the U.S. market, in anticipation of positive federal regulatory reform with the U.S. federal cannabis legalization.

BevCanna's North American agreement with Keef Brands leverages the strengths of both companies to full advantage. BevCanna will act as the exclusive licensee, manufacturing and distribution partner to the award-winning U.S. line of Keef infused beverages for the Canadian market, and the Company will leverage the extensive Keef U.S. manufacturing and distribution network to access the U.S. cannabis market, which includes more than 1,000 dispensaries and delivery services across Colorado, California, Arizona, Nevada, Michigan, Oklahoma, and Puerto Rico.

"This partnership with Keef Brands is a fantastic opportunity for BevCanna," said John Campbell, Chief Strategy Officer for BevCanna. "Keef's robust U.S. manufacturing and distribution network will be a significant asset to BevCanna's expansion plans in the U.S. and BevCanna's expertise in the Canadian infused beverage market will build Keef's Canadian presence. It's a strong combination, with excellent potential for both companies.

Keef Brands currently offers six of the top ten-selling cannabis beverages in Colorado as well as three of the top ten-selling in California1. Keef Brands ranks second in the U.S. in units sold amongst all cannabis beverage companies2. As more clarity develops around cannabis regulations in global jurisdictions, including the U.S., BevCanna will leverage the extensive network that propelled Keef beverages to its position as #2 beverage brand to scale distribution of their ready-to-launch house beverage brands, Anarchist Mountain and Grüv.

Anarchist Mountain and Grüv were developed through BevCanna's decades of experience in the wellness, beverage manufacturing, and consumer packaged goods (CPG) industries, developing products that are designed to appeal to Canadian, U.S. and international consumers. The Anarchist Mountain and Grüv brands focus primarily on the recreational market. BevCanna will also launch the Keef brand across Canada over the next two quarters, with the Anarchist Mountain and Grüv brands soon to follow.

About BevCanna Enterprises Inc.

BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE:BEV, OTCQB:BVNNF, FSE:7BC) develops and manufactures cannabinoid-infused beverages and consumer products for in–house brands and white label clients. With decades of experience creating, branding and distributing iconic brands that have resonated with consumers on a global scale, the team demonstrates an expertise unmatched in the emerging cannabis beverage category. Based in British Columbia, Canada, BevCanna owns the exclusive rights to a pristine spring water aquifer, access to a world-class 40,000-square-foot, HACCP certified manufacturing facility, with a current bottling capacity of up to 210M bottles per annum. BevCanna also recently acquired US natural health and wellness e-commerce platform Pure Therapy. BevCanna's vision is to be a global leader in infused innovations.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

John Campbell, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Strategy Officer

Director, BevCanna Enterprises Inc.

For further information: For media enquiries or interviews, please contact: Wynn Theriault, Thirty Dash Communications, 416-710-3370, [email protected]; For investor inquiries, please contact: Luca Leone, BevCanna Enterprises Inc., 604-880-6618, [email protected]

