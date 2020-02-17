BevCanna Inks Deal to Distribute BevCanna Brand Cannabis-Infused Beverages in European Market

Signs Definitive Agreement with Mota Ventures for Exclusive EU Distribution Rights for BevCanna's CBD Products

VANCOUVER, Feb. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - Emerging leader in infused beverages BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE: BEV, Q:BVNNF, FSE:7BC) ("BevCanna" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive joint venture agreement with Mota Ventures Corp. (CSE:MOTA FSE: 1WZ:GR OTC: PEMTF), to exclusively distribute BevCanna's hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products in the European market.

The Joint Venture will initially launch BevCanna's "LEV" line of fruit-forward lightly sparkling CBD-infused spring water beverages and water-soluble powders. The beverages will also utilize BevCanna's proprietary method of nano-delivery of cannabinoids, a unique technology that produces a rapid onset time for the cannabinoids. The JV will launch additional products over the life of the five-year agreement.

Under the agreement, BevCanna and Mota have agreed to share equal ownership in the Joint Venture and be jointly responsible for developing and funding its operations. In addition to capital, BevCanna has agreed to contribute proprietary brands, product formulations, formulas for nano-encapsulated water-soluble powders, and marketing and manufacturing expertise to the Joint Venture. Mota has agreed to provide manufacturing, marketing and distribution infrastructure in the European market.

"We're eager to launch our CBD products in the European market," said John Campbell, Chief Strategy Officer of BevCanna. "Infused beverages are a great way to enjoy cannabidiol in a familiar, appealing consumption format, while also being non-carcinogenic and more socially friendly than other formats. We're also excited to employ our proprietary nano-technology in our beverages, which is more bioavailable and produces a rapid onset time."

Finalization of the Joint Venture remains subject to the establishment of a joint venture company by the parties, entry into a shareholders' agreement and credit facility arrangement between the two parties, and the licensing and registration of intellectual property for use in Europe.

About BevCanna Enterprises Inc

BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE:BEV,Q:BVNNF,FSE:7BC) develops and manufactures cannabinoid-infused beverages and consumer products for in-house brands and white label clients. With decades of experience creating, branding and distributing iconic brands that have resonated with consumers on a global scale, the team demonstrates an expertise unmatched in the emerging cannabis beverage category. Based in British Columbia, Canada, BevCanna has a 292-acre outdoor cultivation site in the Okanagan Valley and the exclusive rights to a pristine spring water aquifer, as well as a 40,000-square-foot, HACCP certified manufacturing facility, with a current bottling capacity of up to 210 million bottles per annum. BevCanna's vision is to become a global leader in infused innovations.

About Mota Ventures Corp.

Mota Ventures is seeking to become a vertically integrated CBD company with operations in Europe and the Americas. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, First Class CBD, is a profitable online retailer of CBD and CBD-infused products in the United States and the Company is currently in the process of acquiring Sativida, a successful online retailer CBD and CBD products in Europe. Mota Ventures, through a wholly-owned subsidiary, holds a license to cultivate non-psychoactive cannabis and produce CBD in Colombia and is developing cultivation operations on its 2.5-hectare site in Guasca, Colombia. Mota Ventures believes that low cost CBD production at its property in Colombia coupled with its international, direct-to-customer sales channels will propel its continued success.

