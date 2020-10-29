BevCanna Finalizes Line-up and NNCP forms for the Launch of Keef and Cali-Bloom Products in Canada

Anticipates Q1-21 launch for the highly anticipated beverage and distillate vape lines

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 29, 2020 /CNW/ - Emerging leader in infused cannabis beverages, BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE: BEV) (OTCQB: BVNNF) (FSE: 7BC) ("BevCanna" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed its first round of product launch discussions with select provincial buyers throughout Canada. During these in-depth product launch discussions, BevCanna validated its strategy of delivering established U.S. brands to Canadian consumers. Initial provincial feedback has enabled BevCanna to finalize its award-winning lineup of Keef Beverages and Cali-Bloom products, allowing the team to complete the Notice of New Cannabis Product Forms ("NNCP").

"We received excellent feedback from our initial discussions with cannabis 2.0 provincial buyers across the country on both our Keef and Cali-Bloom product lines," said John Campbell, Chief Strategic Officer for BevCanna. "Based on this input, we've now streamlined our offerings to align with consumer tastes and provincial product demand forecasts. We've also completed the required NNCP forms for the branded products, allowing us to register them with Health Canada and commercialize them as early as 60 days from submission."

The initial Keef line-up will include three Keef Classic Sodas; Original Cola, Bubba Kush Root Beer and Orange Kush, as well as two Keef Sparkling Water Beverages; Raspberry and Blood Orange. The Cali-Bloom range will showcase three distillate vape pens; Pineapple Express (1g), Maui Wowie (1g), K. Louis XIII (1g), and a Live Resin distillate vape pen (0.5g).

This selection of products was chosen to reflect Keef and Cali-Bloom's most popular U.S. products. Both lines are consistent top-sellers in their respective territories. Keef offers six of the top ten cannabis beverages in Colorado and three of the top ten in California, ranking second in the U.S. in terms of units of cannabis beverages sold.

BevCanna is currently in late-stage discussions with a leading Canadian Licensed Producer ("LP") to distribute its products to provincial cannabis distribution boards through the LP's Health Canada issued Sales License. This LP is now in the process of submitting the NNCPs to Health Canada on behalf of BevCanna, thereby allowing BevCanna to launch Keef and Cali-Bloom branded products into the Canadian market in Q1 2021.

BevCanna continues to focus on the product commercialization of Keef, Cali-Bloom and its in-house branded products, as well as those of its white label clients, in anticipation of imminent receipt of its own Standard Processing License; of which the Company will provide further updates accordingly.

BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE: BEV, OTCQB:BVNNF, FSE:7BC) develops and manufactures cannabinoid–infused beverages and consumer products for in–house brands and white label clients. With decades of experience creating, branding and distributing iconic brands that have resonated with consumers on a global scale, the team demonstrates an expertise unmatched in the emerging cannabis beverage category. Based in British Columbia, Canada, BevCanna owns the exclusive rights to a pristine spring water aquifer, access to a world–class 40,000–square–foot, HACCP certified manufacturing facility, with a current bottling capacity of up to 210M bottles per annum. BevCanna also recently acquired U.S. natural health and wellness e-commerce platform Pure Therapy. BevCanna's vision is to be a global leader in infused innovations.

For further information: For media enquiries or interviews, please contact: Wynn Theriault, Thirty Dash Communications, 416-710-3370, [email protected]; For investor inquiries, please contact: Luca Leone, BevCanna Enterprises Inc., 604-880-6618, [email protected]

