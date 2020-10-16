BevCanna Brings on Executive Advisor and Former PepsiCo and SC Johnson Executive to Lead Their Global Commercial Strategy

Highly experienced leader adds CPG and cannabis industry retail expertise to the infused beverage expert

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 16, 2020 /CNW/ - Emerging leader in infused cannabis beverages, BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE: BEV) (OTCQB: BVNNF) (FSE: 7BC) ("BevCanna" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that former PepsiCo, and SC Johnson executive Melise Panetta has joined the BevCanna team in the role of Executive Advisor to lead their Global commercial strategy.

Melise Panetta is a highly experienced sales, marketing and commercial leader within the consumer packaged goods (CPG) sector, having held senior and executive roles at global companies such as General Mills, PepsiCo and S.C. Johnson. She has also led commercial efforts in the cannabis space as Sproutly Canada's Chief Commercial Officer. Melise Panetta will leverage this experience to lead BevCanna's commercial strategy, globally.

"Melise is a recognized leader within the consumer marketing space, and we're excited to have her join the team," said John Campbell, Chief Strategic Officer for BevCanna. "Her significant expertise in marketing and commercializing both mainstream and cannabis products will be invaluable as we execute our branded and white-label strategies across Canada and globally."

"I'm thrilled to be working with BevCanna at such a key stage in its growth," said Panetta. "With plans to bring amazing brands such as Keef and CaliBloom to Canada, a host of in-house brands in-development and tremendous white label opportunities, the company is well positioned to be a strong player in the Canadian market."

Panetta's focus will be to lead development and execution of strong marketing, sales and commercial strategies in the Canadian and Global markets.

About Melise Panetta

Melise Panetta is a marketing and sales leader with a track record of delivering exceptional results and leading highly impactful teams. Melise's expertise comes from almost 20 years of leadership experience in large multi-national organizations where she led globally recognized brands, innovation strategy, commercialization as well as customer development.

Prior to Melise's role at BevCanna, Melise held progressively senior positions at General Mills, PepsiCo, SC Johnson and Sproutly, including the roles of Chief Commercial Officer and Vice President of Sales and Marketing. Her innovative thinking has resulted in new ways to break down consumer and customer barriers. Whether it be relaunching Tostitos in Canada, managing 100+ SKUs in an innovation pipeline for PepsiCo or elevating SC Johnson's relationship with key retail customers, Melise is known for employing unique strategies to deliver results.

Melise earned her Honours Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Western Ontario and her MBA from York University. Among her numerous business awards and recognitions, Melise has earned a number of Best New Product Awards as well as Strategy Magazine's Shopper Innovation award.

About BevCanna Enterprises Inc.

BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE: BEV, OTCQB:BVNNF, FSE:7BC) develops and manufactures cannabinoid–infused beverages and consumer products for in–house brands and white label clients. With decades of experience creating, branding and distributing iconic brands that have resonated with consumers on a global scale, the team demonstrates an expertise unmatched in the emerging cannabis beverage category. Based in British Columbia, Canada, BevCanna owns the exclusive rights to a pristine spring water aquifer, access to a world–class 40,000–square–foot, HACCP certified manufacturing facility, with a current bottling capacity of up to 210M bottles per annum. BevCanna also recently acquired US natural health and wellness e-commerce platform Pure Therapy. BevCanna's vision is to be a global leader in infused innovations.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of the Company. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of the Company, including the statements regarding: Ms. Panetta will leverage her experience to lead BevCanna's global commercial strategy; Ms. Panetta's significant expertise in marketing and commercializing both mainstream and cannabis beverages and consumables will be invaluable as BevCanna executes its branded and white-label strategies across Canada and globally; the plans to bring amazing brands such as Keef and CaliBloom to Canada; the Company's in-house brands in-development and tremendous white label opportunities; that the Company is well positioned to be a strong player in the Canadian market; and other statements regarding the business plans of the Company.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions regarding the issuances of licences by Health Canada to the Company under the Cannabis Act; a continued high regulatory barrier entry for cannabis-infused beverages; successful and timely commercialization of the company's products; successful and timely negotiation of various agreements; and expectations with respect to the future growth of recreational cannabis products. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The assumptions of the Company, although considered reasonable by it at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect. In addition, forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, the Company not being issued licenses by Health Canada; risks associated with general economic conditions; risks associated with climate and agriculture; changes in consumer preferences; adverse industry events; future legislative, tax and regulatory developments; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; the inability to implement business strategies; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations and other risks. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. For more information on the risk, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause anticipated opportunities and actual results to differ materially, please refer to the public filings of the Company which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect our expectations as of the date hereof, and thus are subject to change thereafter. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law, and the Company does not assume any liability for disclosure relating to any other company mentioned herein.

