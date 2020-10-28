BevCanna Adds Former Arrowhead Spring Water Exec to Advisory Board

As former Canadian President and CEO of Arrowhead Water Products Ltd. and current corporate consultant focused on the bottled water market, Mr. Wood brings a wealth of sales and marketing experience in the beverage sector to BevCanna, working with such clients as Tipco Foods (Aura Mineral Water), Primo Water and CBD Naturals. Donald has specialized in facilitating acquisitions within the bottled water sector, leveraging 25 years of experience marketing international bottled water brands in the Canadian and Southeast Asian markets. Prior to his role as a consultant, Mr. Wood also worked for Nestle SA in the Pure Life bottled water division and was a co-founder of Coastal Mountain Water Co., a North Vancouver-based residential and corporate beverage delivery company.

Mr. Wood is a former Advisory Board member of Naturally Splendid Enterprises, focused on Canada and Southeast Asia, and is currently consulting on a new bottled water project in Lima, Peru.

"We're very pleased to have an expert of Don's calibre join our Independent Advisory Board," said John Campbell, Chief Strategic Officer of BevCanna. "Don's unmatched experience marketing bottled beverages globally will be invaluable as we accelerate our expansion plans and build partnerships both domestically and internationally."

Mr. Wood joins current BevCanna Independent Advisory Board member Doug Mason, providing valuable guidance and beverage marketing expertise to BevCanna as it continues on its rapid growth trajectory. Mr. Mason is well-known for his nearly twenty years leading the iconic Canadian premium beverage company Clearly Canadian Beverage Corporation (now known as Clearly Food & Beverage Company Ltd.) (NASDAQ:CCBC), leading the company to annual sales of more than $155 million. Mr. Wood and Mr. Mason will work with BevCanna to identify and secure domestic and international, distribution, sales, and M&A opportunities.

About BevCanna Enterprises Inc.

BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE: BEV, OTCQB:BVNNF, FSE:7BC) develops and manufactures cannabinoid–infused beverages and consumer products for in–house brands and white label clients. With decades of experience creating, branding and distributing iconic brands that have resonated with consumers on a global scale, the team demonstrates an expertise unmatched in the emerging cannabis beverage category. Based in British Columbia, Canada, BevCanna owns the exclusive rights to a pristine spring water aquifer, access to a world–class 40,000–square–foot, HACCP certified manufacturing facility, with a current bottling capacity of up to 210M bottles per annum. BevCanna also recently acquired US natural health and wellness e-commerce platform Pure Therapy. BevCanna's vision is to be a global leader in infused innovations.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

John Campbell, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Strategy Officer

Director, BevCanna Enterprises Inc.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information that involves various risks and uncertainties regarding future events. Such forward-looking information can include without limitation statements based on current expectations involving a number of risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance of the Company. Forward-looking statements made in this news release relate to: that the new advisory board member's expertise will benefit the Company and will be invaluable as the Company accelerates its expansion plans and builds partnerships both domestically and internationally; the Company's rapid growth trajectory; that the advisory board will work with BevCanna to identify and secure domestic and international, distribution, sales, and M&A opportunities; and other matters relating to the Company's business plans.

There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and the Company's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information, including the inability of the Company to obtain necessary licences from Health Canada with respect to cannabis; and adverse market conditions. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws, and the Company does not assume any liability for disclosure relating to any other company mentioned herein.

SOURCE BevCanna Enterprises Inc.

For further information: For media enquiries or interviews, please contact: Wynn Theriault, Thirty Dash Communications, 416-710-3370, [email protected]; For investor inquiries, please contact: Luca Leone, BevCanna Enterprises Inc., 604-880-6618, [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.bevcanna.com/

