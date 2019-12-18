Betway Boosts Commitment to BLAST Premier

LONDON, Dec. 18, 2019 /CNW/ -- Leading online bookmaker Betway has announced the renewal of its partnership with BLAST Premier, one the world's most prominent esports tournaments.

The deal, which builds on 2019's successful partnership between the two companies, will include a host of branding and content opportunities for Betway across the series' broadcast.

BLAST Premier, formerly BLAST Pro Series, is renowned as one of the best attended and most innovative Counter-Strike tournaments in the esports calendar. Betway's renewal comes at an exciting time for the global entertainment company as they enter 2020 under the new brand following incredible feedback from fans on how to create the best format for viewers.

The 2020 series will offer a new play-in system that gives any team the chance to qualify for both the Global Final and two seasonal finals. The Global Final's winning team will walk away with a whopping $1 million.

Betway's Adam Savinson said: "The esports community is thriving as tournaments like BLAST Premier continue to amplify the world-class excitement that the sport can offer. 2020 promises to be an exhilarating year with an updated format and multiple ways of qualifying for the series."

"We can't wait to work with BLAST for a second year, building on this momentum and creating unmissable content to entertain fans across the globe."

BLAST's Leo Matlock said: "BLAST Premier aims to lead the way in esports, sports and entertainment. Securing the partnership renewal with a company as reputable and ambitious as Betway, on the week we launched our new tournament proposition, is testament to our innovative partnership and validation of the trajectory BLAST is on." https://blog.betway.com/esports/betway-renew-partnership-with-blast-premier/

About Betway

Betway prides itself on providing its customers with a bespoke, fun and informed betting experience, supported by a safe and secure environment. Betway is a member of several prominent industry-related bodies, including the International Betting Integrity Association (IBIA), the Independent Betting Adjudication Service (IBAS), the Betting and Gambling Council (BGC), and is ISO 27001 accredited through the trusted international testing agency eCOGRA. It is also a partner of the Professional Players Federation (PPF) and is a donor to a number of responsible gambling charities including Gamble Aware, Gordon Moody, Bet Know More, YGAM and the Gambling Awareness Trust (GAT).

About BLAST Premier

BLAST is a leading esports and entertainment company. BLAST have delivered the highly successful BLAST Pro Series 2019. In 2020, BLAST is bringing the BLAST Premier tournament to the industry. BLAST has world class commercial and broadcast partners and is able to bring a range of different entertainment and esports platforms to new audiences around the world. BLAST is headquartered in Copenhagen and London.

