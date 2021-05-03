MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 3, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Lafarge Canada Inc. is pleased to announce the addition of new members to its Ready-Mix division through the acquisition of Béton Mobile du Québec (BMQ)—Canada's most innovative volumetric delivery concrete company. BMQ specializes in the innovative design and flexible delivery of highly durable and tailor-made specialty concrete mixes. The synergy resulting from both businesses coming together will support Lafarge's ability to provide specialty concrete and better serve our clients' needs in the Greater Montreal Area and beyond.

"This acquisition is a perfect fit for the Lafarge business. Béton Mobile du Québec (BMQ) has been a leader in innovative products such as Latex Concretes and Rapid Sets and it supports our vision of being the reference company in sustainable construction solutions in Canada through product and service innovation. We are pleased that Stéphane Pelletier, BMQ's former owner, has agreed to bring his experience to the Lafarge team as General Manager," explains John McCabe, Vice President, Ready-Mix, Lafarge Eastern Canada.

This acquisition is a great opportunity to combine two businesses with a heritage of innovation and service, while supporting our journey to net zero and our entry into the volumetric business. A total of 26 employees have been welcomed to the team, and as we continue to grow our business with new capabilities and expertise, we are excited to further position our business as the leader in sustainable construction solutions.

