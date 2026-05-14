BetGuard, Ontario's new tool to opt out of online gaming, is now available

TORONTO, May 14, 2026 /CNW/ - iGaming Ontario is pleased to announce the launch of BetGuard, a tool that enables individuals aged 19 and older to voluntarily opt out of all Ontario regulated online gaming platforms through one online portal. By opting out through BetGuard.ca, players are prevented from accessing their existing accounts, creating new accounts, or receive marketing communications from any regulated igaming site in Ontario. This launch supports the government's commitment to protecting players through strong and responsible gaming safeguards.

BetGuard (CNW Group/iGaming Ontario)

"BetGuard is designed with one simple principle in mind: if you need take a break from the entire regulated igaming market, you can," said iGaming Ontario President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph Hillier. "Player choice is key to the sustainability of our market, and that includes the choice to opt out."

iGaming Ontario has worked closely with its government partners, leading experts in responsible gaming and our operators to develop BetGuard for Ontario's regulated igaming market.

BetGuard benefits:

Offers a dedicated website where anyone 19 years of age and older can opt out of online gaming in a few minutes without the need to visit individual igaming websites.

Incorporates all igaming websites in Ontario's regulated market, including OLG's.

Allows Ontarians to choose to opt out of online gambling for a term of 6 months, 1 year, 5 years or a custom term.

for a term of 6 months, 1 year, 5 years or a custom term. Informs operators not to send direct marketing to individuals who have opted out.

Offers a dedicated customer care line.

The launch of BetGuard reflects a shared commitment across government, industry and the responsible gaming community to provide Ontarians with an igaming market that has robust safeguards the unregulated market does not.

Ontario's open and competitive igaming market has generated $262 million in 2024-25 in revenue that has been re-invested back into the province. The Government of Ontario has also invested over $421 million since 2018 in initiatives such as gambling-related public education and awareness programs, responsible gaming support, campaigns, and research.

If you play in Ontario's regulated igaming market – or if you choose to take a break from it – you can do so with confidence. More information can be found at BetGuard.ca.

About iGaming Ontario

As a Crown agency reporting to the Minister of Tourism, Culture and Gaming, iGaming Ontario works to bring world-class online gambling experiences to the province in a safer environment, helping to protect consumers and provide more choice.

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"The Ontario government is committed to responsible gambling. As online gaming continues to grow in popularity, the launch of BetGuard is an important step forward in helping people play safely and responsibly across more than 75 regulated sites. Strong regulation, paired with tools like BetGuard, ensures Ontario's igaming sector continues to put player health and safety first. Congratulations to iGaming Ontario on this significant milestone."

- Stan Cho

Minister of Tourism, Culture and Gaming

"Centralized self-exclusion is one of the most effective tools we have in gambling harm prevention. BetGuard's launch is a meaningful step forward for Ontario and reflects the kind of cross-sector collaboration that makes regulated markets work for players and communities."

- Sarah McCarthy

Chief Executive Officer, Responsible Gambling Council

"As Ontario's 24/7 helpline for mental health and addictions, ConnexOntario sees every day how important timely support options are. BetGuard adds a valuable new resource for anyone 19+ who wants to step back from regulated online gambling. We support efforts like BetGuard that can help people make changes earlier and reach the right help at the right time."

- Nerin Kaur

Executive Director, ConnexOntario

"The Canadian Gaming Association welcomes the introduction of BetGuard, recognizing it as an integral component of Ontario's comprehensive player protection framework. Our members are committed to implementing this tool in their day-to-day operations, ensuring that any player who chooses to take a break can do so instantly and completely. This is regulated gaming delivering on its promise."

- Paul Burns

President and CEO, Canadian Gaming Association

SOURCE iGaming Ontario

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