Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

TORONTO, Nov. 13, 2020 /CNW/ - Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. (TSX: BC.U) (TSX: BC.WT.U) ("BCAC") is reporting its financial results for the interim period ending September 30, 2020. BCAC's unaudited interim financial statements have been filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR") and may be viewed by shareholders and interested parties under BCAC's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

