Barbara Muckermann Steps Down to Pursue Other Opportunities

MIAMI, April 12, 2024 /CNW/ -- Today, Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) announced that Barbara Muckermann will depart Royal Caribbean Group after 14 years with Silversea to pursue other opportunities, and effective today, Bert Hernandez will succeed her as president of Silversea.

Bert Hernandez Named Brand President of Silversea

"I have had the pleasure of working with Barbara since 2018 when Silversea joined Royal Caribbean Group, first in her role as chief marketing and commercial officer and later as brand president," said Jason Liberty, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean Group. "Barbara has helped position Silversea as the world's top ultra-luxury and expedition cruise line, and the brand further solidified its leadership with the official inauguration of Silver Nova earlier this year, a ship hailed as ushering in a new era of luxury at sea."

"I would also like to congratulate Bert on his appointment as the next brand president of Silversea," Liberty added. "With deep industry knowledge, experience in markets around the world, and past leadership of a luxury cruise line, I know Bert is well positioned to chart a smart course for Silversea's continued growth and success. At Royal Caribbean Group, we are committed to delivering the very best experiences in the ultra-luxury and expedition space, and I am confident in Bert's ability to find opportunities to take the brand to the next level."

Most recently serving as senior vice president, international, Bert has been with the Royal Caribbean Group for the past 20 years and brings to the role tremendous commercial and operational experience. In his current role, Bert works with his team to further position Royal Caribbean International as the vacation brand of choice, across a wide range of travel preferences in more than 80 countries. He also served as president of China operations for Royal Caribbean International, where he built the brand into China's leading cruise line. Notably, he was chief operating officer for the Group's former luxury cruise line, Azamara, delivering the line's most profitable year while it was part of the Royal Caribbean family of brands.

"I have long admired the wonderful brand that Barbara and team have built over 30 years and respect how they have been driven to create the most unique and memorable experiences in travel," said Bert Hernandez. "The opportunity to lead and grow such a beloved brand is a great honor, and I couldn't be more excited to work with the experienced Silversea leadership team. The future of the brand has never been brighter as we continue the tradition of delivering best-in class experiences with the arrival of Silver Ray later this year."

For more information on Royal Caribbean Group's executive leadership, please visit https://www.royalcaribbeangroup.com/about/.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) is one of the leading cruise companies in the world with a global fleet of 65 ships traveling to approximately 1,000 destinations around the world. Royal Caribbean Group is the owner and operator of three award winning cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises and it is also a 50% owner of a joint venture that operates TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. Together, the brands have an additional 8 ships on order as of December 31, 2023.

About Silversea

Silversea is recognized as an innovator in the ultra-luxury cruise industry, offering guests large-ship amenities aboard its intimate, all-suite vessels: Silver Nova®, Silver Dawn℠, Silver Shadow®, Silver Whisper®, Silver Spirit®, Silver Muse®, and Silver Moon℠ – all designed to offer an atmosphere of conviviality and casual elegance. With the inclusion of the expedition ships Silver Endeavour℠, Silver Origin®, Silver Wind®, and Silver Cloud®, Silversea's itineraries encompass all seven continents and feature worldwide luxury cruises to the Mediterranean, the Caribbean, the Galápagos, both Polar Regions, and hundreds of fascinating destinations in between. Silversea is also looking forward to the launch of the ultra-luxury new Nova-class ship, Silver Ray℠. Silversea is one of five cruise brands owned by global cruise company Royal Caribbean Group. (NYSE: RCL)

For more information, visit www.Silversea.com.

