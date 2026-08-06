BERMUDA BRINGS A TASTE OF THE ISLAND TO TORONTO FOR NATIONAL RUM DAY

Bermuda Tourism Authority partners with Goslings Rum for National Rum Day celebration at Union Station, hosts special prize giveaway with BermudAir Holidays

TORONTO, Aug. 6, 2026 /CNW/ -- The Bermuda Tourism Authority (BTA) will bring some island spirit – and island spirits – to Toronto on Thursday, August 13, with a one-day Dark 'n Stormy® pop-up at Union Station, presented in partnership with Goslings Rum and BermudAir Holidays, BermudAir's vacation package platform offering flight-and-hotel getaways to Bermuda& Beyond.

Ahead of National Rum Day on August 16, the activation will offer 2,500 complimentary samples of Bermuda's signature cocktail, made with Goslings Black Seal Rum and Goslings Stormy Ginger Beer. Visitors to the pop-up will also have the opportunity to enter a contest for a trip for two to Bermuda.

Goslings' roots in Bermuda extend back more than two centuries, while the Dark 'n Stormy® is believed to have emerged after the First World War, when Goslings Black Seal Rum was paired with ginger beer. Its layered appearance inspired a name now recognized around the world and closely associated with Bermuda's maritime heritage.

Torontonians aged 19+ are invited to sample an authentic Bermudian Dark 'n Stormy® at the Bay Kiosk in Union Station's Bay Concourse beginning at 2 p.m. on Thursday, August 13. Complimentary 1 oz. cocktail samples will be served until 4 p.m., or while supplies last, on a first-come, first-served basis. Government-issued photo identification is required, and sampling is subject to availability and all applicable licensing and responsible-service regulations. Complimentary samples of Goslings Stormy Ginger Beer will also be available for those who prefer a non-alcoholic option, while supplies last.

"Canada continues to be one of Bermuda's most promising growth markets, with visitor arrivals increasing 26% in 2025," said Michael DeCouto, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at the Bermuda Tourism Authority. "This activation gives Torontonians a genuine taste of the island while making the journey to Bermuda feel immediate and accessible. Together with Goslings Rum and BermudAir Holidays, we are connecting Bermuda's heritage, hospitality and direct air access in a way that we hope inspires Canadians to experience the island for themselves."

Ontario residents will also have the opportunity to enter the Bermuda National Rum Day Giveaway for a chance to win a trip for two courtesy of BermudAir Holidays, including round-trip flights from Toronto and a three-night stay at Grotto Bay Beach Resort. BermudAir Holidays offers customizable air-and-hotel vacation packages, allowing Canadian travellers to seamlessly book their Bermuda escape with flights, accommodations and exclusive travel offers in one place.

No purchase is necessary. Eligibility restrictions and full contest terms are available at www.gotobermuda.com/rumday.

For more information about Bermuda, please visit gotobermuda.com/canada.

About the Bermuda Tourism Authority:

The Bermuda Tourism Authority (BTA) is an independent, public-private partnership and the official destination marketing organization for the island of Bermuda. The BTA promotes Bermuda globally as a premier destination for leisure travel and group business. With tourism as a vital economic driver, the BTA's mission is to deliver dynamic marketing strategies and experiences that inspire visitation, encourage investment, and foster sustainable growth for Bermuda's tourism industry. Headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda, the BTA also maintains an office in New York City. For more information, visit www.gotobermuda.com and follow @bermuda on social media.

About Goslings Rum

What began as a humble family enterprise, is now an 8-generation brand. Goslings has become an emblem of Bermuda, with Black Seal Rum the essential ingredient in Bermuda's signature cocktail, the Dark 'n Stormy® . Since these early days, the collection has expanded to include super–premium rums, award–winning ginger beer and tonic water. Now anointed The Official Rum of Leisure, Goslings is a portal to relaxation akin to the island of Bermuda. For more information, visit www.goslings.com and follow @goslingsrum on social media.

About BermudAir Holidays

BermudAir is Bermuda's first locally established flag carrier, founded in 2023 by CEO Adam Scott. Operating out of L.F. Wade International Airport, the boutique airline provides premium, island-inspired flights connecting Bermuda and the Caribbean to key destinations across the U.S. East Coast, Florida, and Canada. BermudAir Holidays is BermudAir's vacation package platform, offering customizable flight-and-hotel packages to Bermuda and Beyond. For more information, visit www.bermudairholidays.com and follow @flybermudair on social media.

SOURCE Bermuda Tourism Authority

Jessica Napier, [email protected]