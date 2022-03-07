Acquisition expands Canadian glass food and beverage packaging solutions.

CHICAGO, March 7, 2022 /CNW/ -- Berlin Packaging, the world's largest hybrid packaging supplier®, announced today the acquisition of United Bottles & Packaging, a Canadian-based distributor of high-quality glass bottles and closures for the food and beverage end markets.

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Quebec, United Bottles & Packaging supplies bottles and closures for alcoholic beverages such as wine, spirits, beer, and cider, in addition to a wide selection of bottles and closures for food and non-alcoholic beverages.

Known for its fast-from-stock inventory, United Bottles & Packaging also offers customers a suite of value-added services such as custom shapes and molds, warehousing and logistics, case-packed pallets, and customized boxes and caps. In addition, the company hosts a recycling program that safely collects and disposes of expired beverages and facilitates recycling of the empty containers.

"United Bottles & Packaging is an excellent fit for Berlin Packaging. We share the same core values: high-quality products, prompt delivery, tailored solutions, and a dedication to sustainability. I look forward to a bright future together," said Rick Brandt, CEO of Berlin Packaging Americas.

"We are excited for the opportunities this partnership will bring to our organization. Access to Berlin Packaging's vast global resources and custom products will allow us to better serve our customers, grow our business with our existing suppliers, and provide opportunities for our employees," said Jacques Dalpé, President of United Bottles & Packaging.

"Targeted acquisitions such as United Bottles & Packaging are a key component of our growth strategy. This addition strengthens our position in Canada's food and beverage markets as well as expands our glass offerings across all of North America," said Bill Hayes, Global CEO and President of Berlin Packaging.

United Bottles & Packaging is the 3rd acquisition that Berlin Packaging has completed in Canada since 2020.

All employees and locations for this acquisition will be retained.

