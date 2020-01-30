BERA Brand Management Closes Elite Partnerships to Accelerate Global Growth

BERA joins forces with PeakEquity Partners, Jim Stengel, and the Jim Stengel Company

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - BERA Brand Management ("BERA"), a New York-based software company that is disrupting how brands are measured, managed and maximized, announced today partnerships with PeakEquity Partners ("PeakEquity") out of PeakEquity Partners I, L.P., an investment firm that specializes in growing SaaS companies, and with Jim Stengel, a world-renowned marketing executive, and his consulting arm, Jim Stengel Company. The partnerships should enable BERA to grow its team, scale its brand intelligence platform and expand its global presence.

"Our software platform makes it possible for brand, marketing, and finance leaders to optimize and accelerate growth by bridging the persistent gap between marketing, brand health, and business value," said Ryan Barker, CEO and Co-Founder of BERA. "What we have developed over the past five years is singular in its ability to help leaders not only understand the components of brand health, brand purpose, and their effects on business performance, but take specific steps to maximize the economic and social value of their brands and business."

BERA's first-party data includes continuous measurement of over 4,000 brands in over 200 sectors – large and small. The Company reaches over one million Americans matching census and generates 1.2 billion data points annually. The result is the industry's most complete and actionable view of how to measure, manage, and maximize the business value of brands including the largest continuous lens on Brand Purpose.

"BERA's disruptive solution is fundamentally changing the way companies assess and manage their brand health." said D.J. Andrzejewski, Partner of PeakEquity. "PeakEquity believes this transaction will enable BERA to build on its history of product innovation, capitalize on its strong market position and accelerate growth."

BERA is differentiated in its ability to provide a consistent, 360-degree palette of metrics that can be used to compare any brand against any other with previously unattainable frequency and resolution. The Company helps marketing, brand, and finance leaders understand exactly which levers to pull in order to drive immediate growth, long-term health, brand purpose, and business value.

"We spent 18 months looking at academic research, interviewing industry leaders, and examining and meeting with software companies to see if there was anyone capable of helping brands make a big leap in market performance," said Jim Stengel, a global brand executive, former CMO of Procter & Gamble, and founder of the Jim Stengel Company."What sets BERA apart is not only the ability to deeply analyze the components of brand performance, but also to provide predictive insights that allow companies to take action and drive business growth based on those insights."

CG Petsky Prunier, part of the Canaccord Genuity Group served as exclusive financial advisor to BERA in connection with this transaction.

About BERA

BERA is a global software company that is disrupting how brands are measured, managed and maximized. The BERA brand intelligence platform measures over 4,000 brands in over 200 sectors on a continuous basis, providing predictive insights that link management investments, decisions and actions to brand health, and brand health to business performance and value. The company reaches over one million Americans matching census and generates 1.2 billion data points annually. www.berafindlove.com

About PeakEquity Partners

PeakEquity Partners (www.peakequity.com) is a private equity firm focused on investments in software companies. The principals of PeakEquity have extensive experience as investors and operating executives in multiple market sectors. The firm invests in businesses that have large addressable markets, market-tested technology, products and offerings, and demonstrated traction with a meaningful base of reference-able customers. The firm leverages and provides access to operating resources to help provide companies an edge in capturing market segment leadership and achieving growth objectives.

About The Jim Stengel Company

The Jim Stengel Company (https://www.jimstengel.com/) helps brands grow by enabling them to discover, activate and measure their purpose. Led by P&G's previous CMO, Jim Stengel, the company has been in existence for over 10 years and helped over 150 companies in 20 countries.

SOURCE BERA Brand Management

For further information: Media contact: David Doze, Pilot PMR, 416-462-0199 Ext. 225, [email protected]