BEQUANT launches industry-first DeFi platform for institutional clients

BEQUANT's prime brokerage clients now can access Uniswap's DeFi marketplace through Fireblocks integration

ST JULIAN'S, Malta, June 28, 2022 /CNW/ -- BEQUANT, the digital asset prime brokerage and exchange, is pleased to announce industry-first DeFi access for institutional clients, realized through its recent integration with Fireblocks.

Clients will be able to cross-margin between centralized and decentralized exchanges, making arbitrage trading more efficient. DeFi marketplaces will be fully integrated onto BEQUANT's bespoke platform, negating the need for any additional software and multi-signature security protocols will be used to secure the assets.

Uniswap is the first DeFi protocol accessible through BEQUANT's DeFi offering. Other decentralized exchanges (DEXs) will be integrated in the near future. BEQUANT uses a custody-agnostic approach and having Fireblocks as custody technology allows clients to safekeep their assets off exchange .

BEQUANT is an ecosystem of services for institutional clients, a true one-stop solution in the digital asset world. Its 150+ institutional clients are offered direct market access to multiple trading venues, simplified KYC and compliance verification.

Uniswap is an automated liquidity protocol powered by a constant product formula and implemented in a system of non-upgradeable smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain. BEQUANT clients will have access to order books through Uniswap with more being added in the near future.

George Zarya, Founder and CEO, BEQUANT, commented: "DeFi is presenting some of the most exciting trading opportunities in the space. Bridging the gap between CeFi and DeFi within our ecosystem will be game-changing for the market."

"Our portfolio margining services combine all centralized and decentralized venues. We recognise that institutions are moving in this direction and are striving to be at the forefront of new advancements in the digital assets trading markets."

About BEQUANT

BEQUANT is where traditional investing meets cryptocurrency - a one stop solution for professional digital asset investors and institutions.

BEQUANT's breadth of products include prime brokerage, custody and fund administration, all enhanced by an institutional trading platform providing low-latency trading, liquidity and direct market access for investors.

The BEQUANT team is composed of experts from institutional, retail and digital financial services with experience in banking, derivatives, electronic trading and prime brokerage.

