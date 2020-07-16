Bennett Jones Signs BlackNorth Initiative Law Firm Pledge

TORONTO, July 16, 2020 /CNW/ - Bennett Jones has signed the BlackNorth Initiative Law Firm Pledge, committing to specific actions and targets designed to end anti-Black systemic racism and create opportunities for those in underrepresented Black, Indigenous, and People of Colour (BIPOC) communities. The BlackNorth Initiative, led by The Canadian Council of Business Leaders Against Anti-Black Systemic Racism, released the Law Firm Pledge.

"We are committed to meeting the goals of the Law Firm Pledge and working with other Canadian business leaders and the BlackNorth Initiative," says Hugh MacKinnon, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Bennett Jones. "As a firm we have made considerable progress, but more remains to be done to scale the kind of opportunities available to our current and future Black employees and to eliminate any artificial barriers inhibiting their pursuit of excellence and their ability to fully participate in our mission to provide the best possible legal services to our clients."

The Law Firm Pledge asks firms to commit to seven goals, and firms that sign will be expected to track their progress, share their goals internally and externally and share regular updates with each other.

About Bennett Jones

Bennett Jones is one of Canada's premier business law firms and home to more than 400 lawyers and business advisors. With deep experience in complex transactions and litigation matters, the firm is well equipped to advise businesses and investors with Canadian ventures, and connect Canadian businesses and investors with opportunities around the world.

SOURCE Bennett Jones LLP

For further information: Peter Zvanitajs, (437) 999-6214