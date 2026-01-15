Benji Pays Announces Benji Payments, Powered by Adyen for Platforms

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 15, 2026 /CNW/ - Benji Pays, a leader in accounts receivable automation for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and SMBs, today announced the launch of Benji Payments, using Adyen for Platforms as its payment service provider. With Benji Payments, Benji Pays will be able to offer customers fully integrated payment processing directly within the Benji Pays platform, facilitating faster settlements and a host of other capabilities.

Through this partnership, Benji Pays expands its payment capabilities, allowing customers to choose between a turnkey integrated solution or the flexibility to use their preferred gateway. The partnership also streamlines operations by providing customers with a single, Benji Pays-led support experience from setup to service.

"Benji Payments allows us to deliver an end-to-end payment experience that's simple, secure, and fully supported by our team from onboarding to post-transaction," said Adam Crandall, CEO and Founder of Benji Pays. "We're committed to making cash collection effortless for SMBs. The features of Benji Payments, including enhanced reconciliation automation, flexible surcharging and in-app application and merchant boarding, will facilitate Benji Pays' continued growth, as well as expansion into new markets."

By leveraging Adyen's global payment infrastructure, Benji Pays continues its mission to empower businesses with tools that improve cash flow, reduce administrative overhead, and streamline billing processes.

About Benji Pays

Benji Pays automates the accounts receivable and payment processes for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and recurring revenue businesses. By integrating seamlessly with leading accounting and PSA platforms, Benji Pays helps companies improve cash flow, reduce manual effort, and get paid faster. Learn more at www.benjipays.com.

Media Contact: Joshua Oakes, Email: [email protected], Phone: (604) 249-1372, Website: https://www.benjipays.com