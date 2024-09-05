Bengal Catalyst Fund, LP Holdings in Grown Rogue International Inc.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - On August 30, 2024, Bengal Catalyst Fund, LP (the "Acquiror") converted 21,420.1 multiple voting shares (the "MV Shares") of Grown Rogue International Inc. ("Grown Rogue") into 21,420,100 of subordinate voting shares (the "SV Shares") of Grown Rogue (the "MV Conversion"), representing, on an undiluted basis, approximately 9.73% of the issued and outstanding SV Shares and 28.49% of the issued and outstanding MV Shares.

Prior to the MV Conversion, the Acquiror owned, or had control or direction over, 21,420.1 MV Shares representing, on an undiluted basis, approximately 28.49% of issued and outstanding MV Shares and 208,500 SV Shares representing, on an undiluted basis, approximately 0.14% of the issued and outstanding SV Shares, and 9.73% of the voting rights attached to all Grown Rogue's outstanding voting securities (based upon 147,081,172 SV Shares and 75,194.941 MV Shares outstanding).

Following the MV Conversion, the Acquiror owns, or has control or direction over, 21,628,600 SV Shares representing, on an undiluted basis, approximately 9.73% of the issued and outstanding SV Shares, 0% of the issued and outstanding MV Shares, and 9.73% of the voting rights attached to all Grown Rogue's outstanding voting securities (based upon 222,276,113 SV Shares and nil MV Shares outstanding).

The Acquiror does not have any current plans or future intentions which relate to or would result in any of the events, transactions or circumstances enumerated in paragraphs (b) - (k) in the early warning report filed with this press release (the "Early Warning Report").

In accordance with applicable securities laws, the Acquiror may, from time to time and at any time, acquire additional SV Shares, MV Shares and/or other equity, debt or other securities or instruments (collectively, "Securities") of Grown Rogue in the open market or otherwise, and Acquiror reserves the right to dispose of any or all of its Securities in the open market or otherwise at any time and from time to time, and to engage in similar transactions with respect to the Securities, the whole depending on market conditions, the business and prospects of Grown Rogue and other relevant factors.

The head office address of Bengal Catalyst Fund, LP is 6608 E 2nd St., Scottsdale, Arizona, U.S.A. 85251.

This press release is issued pursuant to early warning requirements of National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues which also requires the Early Warning Report to be filed in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. For further information please refer to the Early Warning Report to be posted on Grown Rogue's SEDAR+profileatwww.sedarplus.comorwhichmaybeobtainedbycontactingtheAcquiror at 1 623 252 3367.

