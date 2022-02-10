benefitsConnect partners with Benson Kearley IFG to bring Canadians more choice in the benefits, savings, technology, and perks space through their fully integrated platform

TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2022 /CNW/ - benefitsConnect has partnered with Benson Kearley IFG to accelerate their growth in the group and savings marketplace. We are excited to join forces with Benson Kearley as they are a predominant provider of P&C business to thousands of Canadians. This partnership allows us to provide our expertise in the Benefits, Savings, Technology and Perks marketplace. With over 40 years in business, Benson Kearley brings its expertise in Commercial, Home & Auto, Private Client, and Financial Services Insurance to the forefront. Our first combined product launch QuickSave brings products such as Preferred Priced Home & Auto into the benefitsConnect Platform for employees to access. The synergies are endless.

"Benson Kearley is a forward thinking, progressive, P&C firm that values technology and expertise, particularly by Steve Kearley their President" said Paul Crossdale CEO & President of benefitsConnect. Like benefitsConnect, Benson Kearley simply wants to connect customers to products they love in one place and on one platform." By providing experienced advice, enhanced customer service, and a wide range of products for consumers to use, our value proposition is unparalleled. Steve Kearley, President at Benson Kearley says, "We are extremely excited to enter into this relationship with Paul and the team at benefitsConnect. Their unique technology platform, suite of employee perks, and HR tools for our clients puts us in a position to serve our clients very well." Together, we can help to bring traditional and non-traditional benefits to more Canadians.

About benefitsConnect

benefitsConnect is a company focused on delivering group benefits, savings plans, perks, and HR in your pocket technology for easy flow of information between HR Administrators, Insurance companies and the employees we service. Our one of kind benefitsConnect OS and benefitsConnect Administration Portal make it easy to get additional HRIS features (vacation days, sick days, total rewards calculations, employee profiles and HR policies) all in one integrated system. Our perks platform has grown to include coverages which employees can access; Pet Insurance, Discount Programs, Coverage for employees leaving group plans, Mortgage Programs, Home & Auto and Virtual Pharmacy to name a few. Our passion is making information accessible to employees for a better understanding of what employers deliver in their Total Rewards Programs. Follow us on Linked In, Instagram and FB and at https://link.edgepilot.com/s/54e59d01/tOignypR5U2sfDNaqJzKmw?u=http://www.benefitsconnect.ca/ Let's get connected.

About Benson Kearley IFG

Benson Kealey IFG is an independent Insurance Agency, leaders at the top of our game, with our feet firmly planted in the community. We provide commercial and speciality insurance, including plans specifically designed by us for plastics manufacturing and information technology industries. We treat multi- national organizations with the same uncompromising respect as a local small business owner. We are your Partners in Risk. Your Health is our health. Follow us on FB, Linked in and at https://link.edgepilot.com/s/8c253694/PLm7Q2dwcESwu_oMiYrMFQ?u=http://www.bensonkearleyifg.com/ It's all about our customer.

SOURCE benefitsConnect Inc.

For further information: Richard Dobing, Director of Operations, [email protected]; Jeff Patterson, Commercial Sales Manager, [email protected]