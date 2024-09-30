BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP DISCLOSURE BY UNITHOLDER OF STARLIGHT WESTERN CANADA MULTI-FAMILY (NO. 2) FUND

/Not for dissemination in the United States/

TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2024 /CNW/ - Daniel Drimmer announced today that on September 27, 2024 he acquired (the "Acquisition"), through D.D. Acquisitions Partnership ("DDAP"), beneficial ownership of an aggregate of an additional 50,000 class C trust units ("Class C Units") of Starlight Western Canada Multi-Family (No. 2) Fund (the "Fund") at a price of $10.00 per Class C Unit for an aggregate purchase price of $500,000, pursuant to private agreements with third parties. The Fund's head office is located at 3280 Bloor St West, Suite 1400, Toronto, Ontario M8X 2X3.

Immediately prior to the Acquisition, Mr. Drimmer had beneficial ownership of 650,000 Class C Units, representing approximately 19.19% of the issued and outstanding Class C Units. As a result of the Acquisition, Mr. Drimmer, through DDAP, beneficially owns and has control over an aggregate of 700,000 Class C Units, representing approximately 20.66% of the issued and outstanding Class C Units.

Mr. Drimmer's indirect ownership of, or control or direction over, Class C Units is for investment purposes and is intended to further align the interests of Mr. Drimmer with those of the Fund's other unitholders. Mr. Drimmer, through DDAP or otherwise, may acquire additional trust units of the Fund ("Units") or may dispose of any or all of the beneficially held Units from time to time through, among other things, the purchase or sale of Units in private transactions or otherwise, on such terms and at such times as Mr. Drimmer may deem advisable depending upon an ongoing evaluation of the Units, the Fund, prevailing market conditions, the availability of Units at prices that would make the purchase or sale of Units desirable, other investment opportunities, liquidity requirements of Mr. Drimmer and/or other considerations.

DDAP is an Ontario general partnership, the principal business of which is to make investments with its head office at 3280 Bloor St West, Suite 1400, Toronto, Ontario M8X 2X3.

For further information and to obtain a copy of the early warning report to be filed by Mr. Drimmer under applicable Canadian securities laws, please see the Fund's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Contact Information: DDAP, 3280 Bloor Street West, Suite 1400, Centre Tower, Toronto, ON, M8X 2X3, (416) 234-8444