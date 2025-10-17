Acquisition strengthens Bench Brewing's leadership in the Canadian craft beverage space

LINCOLN, ON, Oct. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Bench Brewing Company is pleased to announce the acquisition of the Ace Hill and Liberty Village brands from Ace Beverage Group. The agreement includes all intellectual property and distribution rights, expanding Bench's growing portfolio of Canadian craft beverages and strengthening its presence across Ontario.

Bench Brewing Company Acquires Ace Hill and Liberty Village Brands from Ace Beverage Group. (CNW Group/Bench Brewing Company)

This acquisition brings together three complementary brands built on shared values of quality, simplicity, and community. Ace Hill adds a strong lineup of clean, easy-drinking beers and ready-to-drink beverages (RTDs), including favourites like Ace Hill Pilsner and Lemon Vodka Soda. Liberty Village contributes a crisp, better-for-you cider presence with its flagship Zero Sugar Dry Cider. Together, they strengthen Bench's reach across beer, cider, and RTD categories while maintaining the unique identities that have made each brand so well loved.

"We're very excited to welcome Ace Hill and Liberty Village into the Bench family," said Matt Giffen, Founder and President of Bench Brewing Company. "These are two brands that truly understand what today's drinkers are looking for, approachable, authentic, and better-for-you options. Our goal is to continue their story while helping them grow across Ontario, grounded in our values of craft and sustainability."

Both brands will continue to operate under their existing identities, ensuring loyal customers can enjoy the same great products they know and love. With the support of Bench's independent ownership, local operations, and sustainable brewing practices, Ace Hill and Liberty Village are well positioned to build deeper connections with consumers across the province.

About Bench Brewing Company

Founded in 2018 in the heart of Niagara's Benchlands, Bench Brewing crafts premium, approachable beverages inspired by the region's agricultural roots. As a certified B Corporation and Carbon Neutral company, Bench operates with a zero-wastewater footprint and on-site solar panels that support its production energy needs. From beer and cider to RTDs and non-alcoholic beverages, Bench continues to craft drinks that reflect a true sense of place, proudly rooted in Niagara and brewed for Ontario.

About Ace Hill and Liberty Village

Born in Toronto, Ace Hill and Liberty Village have become two of Ontario's most recognizable lifestyle beverage brands, known for their clean, easy-drinking style and modern approach to craft.

Media Contact: [email protected]