Ben-Ami urges LRT inquiry to release findings before election

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - Citing voters' "right to know", Joseph Ben-Ami, candidate for Ottawa City Council, is urging the inquiry into Ottawa's troubled Light Rail Transit (LRT) project to release its findings before October 24 when voters go to the pools to elect a new mayor and city council.

Ben-Ami is running to replace Keith Egli as councillor for Knoxdale-Merivale Ward.

"I'm not interested in affixing blame for the LRT fiasco," said Ben-Ami. "We already know where that lies - poor planning and management, political interference on the part of the mayor, and a lack of democratic oversight on the part of councillors who are elected for that exact purpose. What interests me are the recommendations that are expected to be part of Justice Hourigan's report. Voters have the right to know what these recommendations are, and candidates' position on them, before going to the polls."

The need for this information is more important than ever as the next council will have to deal with other large projects like the city's massive plan to fight climate change estimated to cost almost $60 billion.

"Residents are shocked and incredulous when they learn that the last council quietly approved a $60 billion plan that includes building 710 30-story wind turbines and 36 square km of solar panels within city limits to combat climate change," said Ben-Ami. "Given the serious systemic problems revealed during the inquiry regarding how the LRT project was planned and managed and the inadequate democratic oversight of the process, there is no question that the next mayor and council will have to rethink mega projects like the Climate Change Master Plan in light of Justice Hourigan's recommendations."

SOURCE Joseph Ben-Ami Campaign

For further information: or further comment call or text 613-866-7313