BeMo Launches Admit Engine™: A Revolutionary AI-Driven Admissions Platform

TORONTO, Jan. 13, 2026 /CNW/ - BeMo Academic Consulting today announced the launch of the BeMo Admit Engine™, an end-to-end AI platform that pairs expert mentorship with realistic simulations and data-guided feedback. The move marks BeMo's full transition from legacy "prep" to AI-driven admissions coaching, designed to deliver precise, fair, and effective support across the entire application journey.

Innovation Backed by Student Trust

BeMo's commitment to innovation has long set it apart from legacy admissions firms. Their dedication is reflected in their industry-leading reputation: more than 13,000 verified 5-star reviews on Trustpilot and an average rating of 4.8/5. These reviews highlight the satisfaction of students who have benefited from BeMo's unique approach, which blends personalized mentorship with cutting-edge tools.

Research That Shapes the Future

BeMo's approach is informed by research led by CEO Dr. Behrouz Moemeni on systemic biases in admissions and the importance of motivation-based screening. These insights underpin the platform's goal: help applicants demonstrate authentic capability and fit beyond grades and test scores.

What's inside Admit Engine™

A unified suite that accelerates skill-building and execution:

StudyScheduleAI™

TestPrepAI™

SchoolMatchAI™

ActivityListAI™

PersonalStatementAI™

EssayAI™

SJTAI™

InterviewAI™

Ongoing additions inside Admit Engine roadmap

Student-First Guarantees

BeMo's AI-driven coaching retains its hallmark policies: unlimited one-on-one coaching, Admissions Advantage® guarantees (including Get In Or Your Money Back® where eligible), and interest-free installment plans.

Executive Quote

"Admissions should reward genuine motivation and demonstrable skill, not polish or privilege," said Dr. Behrouz Moemeni, CEO of BeMo. "With Admit Engine™, applicants get expert guidance plus AI simulations that let them practice, measure progress, and communicate their strengths with confidence. This, combined with our world-class expert-led coaching, maximizes each student's admissions success."

Looking Ahead

BeMo will continue expanding Admit Engine's capabilities across personal statements, situational judgment, interviews, test prep, and application strategy, with an emphasis on fairness, transparency, and measurable outcomes.

About BeMo Academic Consulting

BeMo is the trusted leader in personalized admissions prep for competitive programs with unlimited support & bold guarantees. BeMo is often ranked as one of the best providers of medical school admissions consulting, MCAT prep, BS/MD admissions consulting, residency match consulting, and dental school admissions consulting based on the number of independently verified reviews on Trustpilot, unlimited nature of prep, and bold guarantees. Believe. Become. BeMore.®

Guarantee availability varies by program and jurisdiction. Trademarks are property of their respective owners.

