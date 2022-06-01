BeMo Launches $100K Ace the MCAT & Get into Med School Competitions

TORONTO, June 1, 2022 /CNW/ - BeMo Academic Consulting Inc. ("BeMo") is giving away a $100,000 grand prize to a pre-medical student who gets the highest MCAT score and gets accepted to the greatest number of medical schools with the help of BeMo's MCAT, application, CASPer, and interview preparation programs. The Ace the MCAT & Get into Med School competitions begin on June 1, 2022, and run until October 31, 2022. The two contests are running simultaneously, each with a prize of $50,000, or a $100,000 grand prize for the contestant that wins both competitions. Here're the details:

The Ace the MCAT competition $50,000 prize will be awarded to a student who gets the highest MCAT score from the total pool of contestants on the official AAMC MCAT taken between June 1st, 2022, and December 31st, 2022. To enter the competition, contestants must purchase one of BeMo's Gold, Platinum, or Titanium Tier MCAT prep programs between June 1, 2022, and October 31, 2022, by 11:59 PM EST, or upgrade their existing program if a purchase was made before June 1st.

The Get into Med School competition $50,000 prize will be awarded to a student who is accepted to the most medical schools in the United States and/or Canada for applications submitted between June 1st, 2022, to December 31st, 2022. To enter the competition, contestants must purchase one of BeMo's Gold, Platinum, or Titanium Tier medical school application review and/or BeMo CASPer prep and/or BeMo medical school interview prep between June 1, 2022, and October 31, 2022, by 11:59 PM EST, or upgrade their existing program if a purchase was made before June 1st.

Any contestant who fulfills the criteria for both competitions will be eligible to win the grand prize of $100,000.

Contestants are encouraged to visit BeMoContest.ca to review all contest details and requirements and to enter the contest.

Dr. Behrouz Moemeni, PhD, CEO of BeMo explains that the contest was designed to motivate pre-medical students to have a choice instead of regrets: "A lot of students are hesitant to start the application process because it seems daunting, or not designed in their favour, or financially inaccessible. We hope the contest will motivate students to pursue their dreams without hesitation. Furthermore, we want students to also think carefully about their choice of medical school. Not all schools are the same but often, students are willing to go to any school that accepts them. We want to encourage students not just to apply but to make sure they get accepted to multiple schools, so they can choose the best medical school for them. We will accomplish this by helping contestants score very high on the MCAT, make their applications stand out, ace their CASPer test, and perform exceptionally well in their interviews, so they have multiple acceptances instead of just one."

BeMo is designed to help busy pre-meds showcase their best selves in every part of the admissions process using their own unique experiences. BeMo saves students a lot of time and money by helping them avoid the dreaded re-application process. BeMo helps students with applications, MCAT, CASPer, interviews, shadowing experience, research experience, and much more. BeMo's services, which can be purchased using interest-free installment plans, are famous for unlimited support and are backed by bold guarantees.

