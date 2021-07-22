BEMER Group & Centropix Resolve Dispute
Jul 22, 2021, 12:29 ET
SAN DIEGO, July 22, 2021 /CNW/ -- BEMER USA, LLC is pleased to announce that it has successfully resolved its dispute with its former distributors, George Gasich and Youcef Benloucif and their new venture Centropix USA, LLC. In April 2021, BEMER filed a lawsuit against Gasich, Benloucif and Centropix after becoming aware that they were engaging in unlawful cross-recruitment and competition. In the lawsuit, BEMER quickly secured a temporary restraining order from the Court, preventing the former distributors Gasich and Benloucif from breaching their non-compete and non-solicitation agreements. Pursuant to the settlement, the Court has entered a permanent federal injunction, restraining Gasich, Benloucif, and Centropix from recruiting and/or enrolling current, and certain former, BEMER distributors until April 22, 2022. The injunction also limits the products that Centropix can market in the United States and the statements that Centropix can make in marketing its products.
The result marks an important achievement in protecting BEMER's confidential information and the businesses of BEMER's independent distributors. BEMER is committed now and in the future to continue to take all necessary steps to protect its and its distributors' business.
Contact [email protected] for any questions regarding this lawsuit or the outcome.
About BEMER:
BEMER® USA, LLC is a subsidiary of BEMER International AG, a leading global medical device company specializing in the research and development of microcirculation products. Founded in 1998, BEMER now operates in over 42 countries, with hundreds of employees and thousands of independent distributors. BEMER is a leading innovator in physical vascular therapy technology and holds FDA and Health Canada registrations along with numerous technology patents. BEMER PEMF therapy products have been shown to increase blood circulation, which can enhance Cardiac Function, Muscle Stimulation, Muscle Recovery, Physical Fitness/Endurance, Stress Reduction, Relaxation and Sleep Quality. BEMER products are currently used globally by millions of consumers, hospitals and clinics, hundreds of professional athletes, as well as for horse therapy. To learn more, please visit https://life.bemergroup.com/
