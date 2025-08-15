Bellybees Expands Beyond Baby Food with New Screen-Free Learning Kits, Storybooks & More for Kids 0-12

CAMBRIDGE, ON, Aug. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - What began as a homemade baby food side hustle is now growing into a full-scale children's brand. Bellybees, the proudly Canadian company founded by Ro Wijewickrama, is thrilled to announce its expansion beyond the baby aisle with a brand-new line of screen-free learning kits, storybooks, craft sets, puzzles, and flashcards—designed for children from birth to 12 years old.

Flashcards (CNW Group/Bellybees Inc)

Rooted in early childhood development and meaningful parent-child connection, Bellybees aims to bring magic, creativity, and calm to everyday routines. The new product line launching in August 2025 includes:

Starter + Back-to-School Kits – Age-tailored kits packed with tools and activities that support milestones and school readiness.





Craft Kits – Creative, hands-on fun designed to build fine motor skills and spark imagination.





Storybooks – Heartfelt, inclusive stories that encourages children to read and build imagination.





Puzzles & Games – A new category focused on logic-building, screen-free play for all ages.





Expanded Flashcard Range – New themes and age levels to encourage learning through play from babyhood to the tween years.

"This next chapter is about more than just products—it's about creating meaningful moments between parents and kids," said founder Ro Wijewickrama. "We want to make childhood magical, manageable, and deeply connected."

Bellybees continues to support families from baby's first bites to big kid milestones with tools that blend fun and learning into everyday life. Whether it's a story before bed or a puzzle on a rainy afternoon, Bellybees encourages joyful, hands-on discovery.

To explore the upcoming collection or shop current products, visit www.bellybees.com or follow @bellybeesproducts on Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Ro Wijewickrama, Founder, Bellybees

• Cambridge, Ontario

• [email protected]

• www.bellybees.com

• Instagram: @bellybeesproducts

SOURCE Bellybees Inc