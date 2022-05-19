BELLISSIMA MEDICAL AESTHETICS JOINS DERMAPURE

Represents first clinic in New Brunswick for Dermapure Group

MONTREAL, May 19, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Dermapure Group ("Dermapure") is pleased to announce its partnership with the Bellissima Medical Aesthetics clinic located in Dieppe, New Brunswick. Founded by Rachel Gautreau, RN, and under the medical direction of Dr. Mélanie Benoît, the Bellissima Medical Aesthetics clinic has gained an enviable reputation over the past 24 years. This partnership brings the total number up to 27 clinics for the Dermapure Group, leader in aesthetic medicine in Canada.

Rachel Gautreau has been working in the medical-aesthetic field since 1992. She has since developed a solid reputation and strong expertise. Sharing the same values of kindness, courage, leadership, and innovation as Dermapure, she has entered this partnership in order to focus on her practice and its development while being supported by the entire Dermapure team.

"This partnership allows me to focus on my expertise and my patients while knowing that I can now count on the expertise of the Dermapure team. This support will allow my team and I to take on even greater challenges" says Rachel Gautreau.

"Rachel has developed a long-lasting relationship with her loyal patients, a powerful synergy with a competent team, and an enviable reputation. We share the same passion for the medical aesthetics industry, the same desire to elevate our patients' experience, and the same desire to deliver the highest standards of care. It is with great enthusiasm that we welcome her to our growing team" said Marilyne Gagné, President of Dermapure.

"This partnership continues to position us as a leader in the Canadian market and confirms once again that we are a partner of choice" adds Francis Maheu, CEO, and co-founder of the Functionalab Group.

About Dermapure

The Dermapure Group is a network of aesthetic medicine clinics specializing in rejuvenation that offers comprehensive treatment plans combining advanced technologies, cosmeceuticals and nutritional supplements to prevent the signs of aging. With its unique consultation process, Dermapure offers targeted solutions to improve all aspects of skin on the face and body. A "Gym for the Skin" where patients have the confidence to achieve natural results. Dermapure is part of the Functionalab Group.

About the Functionalab Group

The Functionalab Group is a brand developer in the beauty sector that focuses on two very promising segments: aesthetic medicine with its network established under the Dermapure and Project Skin MD brands, as well as its Functionalab professional skin care line, and the dermo-cosmetic sector with its Jouviance line, available in pharmacies. With its evolution in two distinct distribution networks, the Functionalab Group brings innovation and know-how to each of the professional and retail markets:

Dermapure and Project Skin MD collectively represent a leading network of aesthetic medicine clinics offering an approach to skin care that combines cutting-edge technologies with Functionalab and SkinCeuticals cosmeceutical products.

Developed by a dermatologist, Jouviance is a Canadian dermo-cosmetic brand distributed in more than 3,500 outlets in Canada , at CVS Pharmacies in the United States and in Asia.

Functionalab Group has been ranked as one of Canada's top fastest growing companies by GROWTH LIST for five consecutive years, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020, and was a finalist for EY's Entrepreneur Grand Prize in 2016 and 2021.

For more information on the Functionalab Group and our brands, visit: www.functionalabgroup.com.

SOURCE Groupe Dermapure

For further information: For information or an interview: Marilyne Gagné, President and Founder of Dermapure, 1-819-570-5576, [email protected]