Bella Dentaire & Dr. Nilesh Amin Launch Mental Health Month Initiative with Transformative Docuseries Premiere

VAUDREUIL-DORION, QC, May 11, 2026 /CNW/ - This May, in honour of Mental Health Awareness Month, Bella Dentaire (Vaudreuil-Dorion, Quebec) and leading aesthetic dentist Dr. Nilesh Amin launched a powerful, purpose-driven social campaign centered on storytelling, healing, and the connection between oral health and mental well-being.

Dr. Nilesh Amin of Bella Dentaire (CNW Group/Bella Dentaire)

At the heart of the docuseries is the journey of Larysa Chernienko, who lives with severe PTSD after a traumatic experience in which her teeth were forcibly removed. Through Dr. Amin's expertise in advanced ceramic restorations, her smile, and sense of identity, is restored.

View the docuseries on Bella Dentaire's social media page:

• Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/belladentaire

Restoring More Than a Smile

At Bella Dentaire, dentistry goes far beyond aesthetics, it is rooted in emotional transformation.

"Dentistry is not just about teeth, it's about how people feel about themselves," says Dr. Amin. "A smile can change someone's confidence, their identity, even their life. This project is about restoring that."

Known for his patient-centred philosophy, Dr. Amin combines artistry and clinical precision to deliver highly personalized smile transformations. His approach to smile design considers each patient's facial features, personality, and aspirations, blending function and aesthetics to create natural, life-changing results.

With over two decades of experience and advanced training in Digital Smile Design and cosmetic dentistry, Dr. Amin has built a reputation for delivering complex, high-level transformations with empathy and precision.

Bringing Mental Health Into the Conversation

At the core of this initiative is a powerful mission: to bring mental health to the forefront through the lens of oral health, trauma, and personal transformation.

By shedding light on the often-overlooked connection between physical and psychological well-being, this campaign aims to spark meaningful dialogue and reduce stigma.

Through the docuseries, audiences will gain deeper insight into:

The mental health impact of physical and dental trauma

The role of appearance in rebuilding self-esteem and identity

The importance of compassionate, patient-first care in healing

Dr. Amin is no stranger to community-driven initiatives, having led awareness campaigns and efforts focused on mental health, consistently using his platform to advocate for holistic care and support.

About Bella Dentaire

Bella Dentaire is a forward-thinking dental clinic offering a comprehensive approach to cosmetic and general dentistry. Led by Dr. Nilesh Amin, the clinic is recognized for its expertise in smile design--combining advanced technology, precision craftsmanship, and a deeply personalized patient experience.

SOURCE Bella Dentaire

[email protected]