Belkin International Commits to be 100% Carbon Neutral by 2025

LOS ANGELES, April 13, 2021 /CNW/ -- Belkin International, a global consumer electronics and Internet of Things leader, today announces its plan to become 100% carbon neutral in scope 2 emissions by 2025. Already achieving sustainability benchmarks for 2020, Belkin sets its sights even higher by aligning 2025 corporate goals with several of the United Nations' 17 Sustainable Development Goals – climate action, responsible consumption and production, and peace, justice and strong institutions. The company is answering the United Nation's urgent call for action by all countries in global partnership.

"While we take pride in our achievements and sustainability efforts over the past four decades, we're always looking ahead, setting new goals, and reaching for higher standards," said Steve Malony, CEO, Belkin International. "Our organization is made up of people who want to leave the planet a better place for our children and future generations. We remain forever and authentically passionate about renewing our commitment to a circular economy and carbon neutrality and continuing our pledge to support the Paris Agreement."

Belkin has so far achieved:

Recycling of 22,667 tons of electrical and electronic devices, as well as 8,988 tons of packaging to reduce its carbon footprint on a much larger scale.

of electrical and electronic devices, as well as 8,988 tons of packaging to reduce its carbon footprint on a much larger scale. Renewable Energy Credits from a wind farm to offset 100% of its U.S. warehouse facility's power consumption and is improving its materials sourcing and usage to ensure operations are done ethically and efficiently.

and is improving its materials sourcing and usage to ensure operations are done ethically and efficiently. Plastic reduction in packaging in its cable range by 90%, its wireless charging pads range by 48% and wireless charging stands range by 81%.

Belkin's 2025 Sustainability Goals:

Climate Action (UN Goal 13) – Belkin pledges to take urgent action to combat climate change and its impact.

Belkin signed America is All In to acknowledge its commitment to the Paris agreement.

agreement. Belkin will become 100% carbon neutral in scope 2 emissions by 2025.

Belkin will also work towards carbon neutrality in Scope 1 & 3 emissions.

Packaging and E-Waste (UN Goal 12) – Belkin pledges to ensure sustainable consumption and production patterns.

Belkin aims to reduce 25% single use plastic packaging by the end of 2025 based on its 2019 benchmark.

Belkin will transition to FSC certified paper for all retail packaging.

Belkin will use 30% recycled content on all plastic packaging where removal of plastic packaging is not viable.

Belkin acknowledges EU's objective to drive towards a more circular economy and will explore ways to reduce its e-waste footprint by weight in terms of plastic reduction and recycled content.

Belkin will have validated recycled content in its product to move towards a circular economy by prioritizing key materials such as copper and tin.

Human Rights (UN Goal 16) – Belkin strives to promote just, peaceful and inclusive societies.

Belkin's parent company is a founding member of the RBA and has adopted and implemented RBA standards in its internal policies and processes.

100% of all Belkin suppliers must comply with our Supplier Code of Conduct.

100% of all Belkin suppliers must complete a social compliance audit every 2 years.

In its 2020 Sustainability Report, Belkin details its 5-year timeline outlining how it will achieve its sustainability objectives around climate change, packaging, electronic waste, governance and reporting.

To support these efforts, Belkin established its inaugural Sustainability Committee, a group of VP-level eco-warriors within the organization to keep the company accountable to its high-level objectives. Malony is the executive sponsor of this Committee.

