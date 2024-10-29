Believeco:Partners Unveils ChangeMakers: A Bold New Brand for a Disruptive World

TORONTO, Oct. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Believeco:Partners, along with its individual operating brands Argyle, Believeco and Castlemain, unveil a new strategic direction, vision, and brand: ChangeMakers. This brand transformation reflects the company's commitment to navigating today's complex, ever-evolving landscape.

The brand evolution follows two years of successful integration efforts, after Believeco:Partners formed with a bold agenda to unite six of Canada's leading marketing, public relations, engagement, and Indigenous advisory firms in the Fall of 2022.

"Our greatest potential is realized when we work together across all disciplines," says Mario Simon, CEO, ChangeMakers. "The past two years have seen tremendous growth in our business, surfacing a unifying thread of unparalleled expertise in helping clients anticipate, navigate and create change. With ChangeMakers, we take these capabilities to the next level, embracing the opportunities and challenges that complexity entails for our clients. We apply thoughtful, human-centered strategies designed for client impact."

By combining decades of experience in reputation management, social impact and marketing, ChangeMakers is an essential partner in driving client success, particularly in complex spaces where the solution requires multiple perspectives. The company's specialized work in partnership with Indigenous Nations and expertise in governance, negotiation, economic development, engagement and communication, makes ChangeMakers the ideal partner in addressing multi-stakeholder problems.

"Our world is shaping and shifting at an unprecedented pace, presenting new challenges and opportunities every day," added Simon. "With ChangeMakers, we are prepared to meet these challenges head-on, working alongside our clients to navigate both planned and unplanned change."

About ChangeMakers:

ChangeMakers is a 400+ person independent reputation management, social impact and marketing firm with offices throughout Canada and in the US. ChangeMakers combines deep business specialization with human-centred strategies, working alongside our clients to succeed in a disruptive world.

Learn more at www.thechangemakers.com.

SOURCE ChangeMakers

Media Contact: Caroline DeSilva, Senior Vice President, ChangeMakers, [email protected]