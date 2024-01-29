Believeco:Partners names Mario Simon as Chief Executive Officer

Simon's appointment underscores strength and opportunity for Believeco:Partners

TORONTO, Jan. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Believeco:Partners (BCP), one of North America's leading independent strategic marketing, communications and advisory firms, today announced veteran entrepreneur and global corporate strategist Mario Simon as its Chief Executive Officer. Beginning February 20, Simon will lead the agency's 300-plus team across more than 10 offices in North America.

Based in New York City, Simon joins Believeco:Partners with a proven track record of helping organizations grow and evolve to meet their short and long-term business objectives. For the past seven years, Mario served as Managing Director and Partner at Boston Consulting Group. In that role, Mario served as global topic leader for brand strategy and development, as a leadership member of both BCG's Center for Customer Insight and BCG's Marketing, Sales & Pricing practice. Mario has supported leading organizations in a wide range of sectors including consumer products and services, retail, FI and insurance, telecoms, healthcare, and energy.

Prior to BCG, Mario founded, built, and led Kantar Vermeer, a marketing strategy consulting firm he created within WPP. Under Mario's leadership, Vermeer earned the recognition as one of Consulting Magazine's "Fastest Growing Firms." Mario also spent several years at McKinsey & Company, where he led strategy, marketing and pricing engagements for large healthcare, consumer, and financial services companies. A graduate of Yale University, Mario holds a Ph.D in Behavioral Economics among other academic degrees and distinctions.

"We are proud to welcome Mario as our new CEO. His knowledge of the unique challenges businesses face today combined with his ability to solve complexity and deliver results for clients, makes him the ideal choice to lead Believeco:Partners," said Arlene Dickinson, Executive Chair of the Board. "Mario's appointment significantly propels our global growth strategy."

"It's a privilege to join the Believeco:Partners team. From the moment I met the senior leadership team, I was impressed by their drive to seize the immense opportunity before us," said Mario. "Their collective marketing, communications, engagement, and business advisory experience is unmatched, as is their passion for their craft. I am excited to work with this talented team as we continue to build the strategic marketing communications firm that our people and our clients deserve – one rooted in authentic relationships and our clients' success."

Mario's vision for the company centers around the drive to positively impact our clients' business, starting with delivering strategy, advisory and purpose-based counsel through to market execution. Believeco:Partners is designed to help clients conquer complexity and unlock possibility even in the most challenging of business landscapes. With Mario's appointment, Believeco:Partners also expands its footprint from across Canada, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia and Houston, to New York.

