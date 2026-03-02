Beko Wins Four iF DESIGN AWARDS 2026, Highlighting Global Leadership in Connected, User-Centered Innovation

Selected from over 10,000 submissions across 68 countries, the winning entries – Beko 36 Inch Multi Door Refrigerator, Hitachi Skyline Side By Side Refrigerator, Beko Intelligent Guidance (UX) and Beko Coffee Experto V4 (UI) – were evaluated by an independent panel of leading international design and sustainability experts.

With 28 R&D and design centers and more than 2,300 researchers, Beko continues to prove that thoughtful, beautiful design and rigorous digital engineering can coexist, delivering solutions that earn both awards and a lasting place in people's homes.

The Winning Designs

Beko Intelligent Guidance (UX) reimagines the appliance support experience entirely. Integrated into the HomeWhiz app, it provides instant, intuitive assistance, eliminating the need for manuals or online searches. Covering washing machines, dishwashers, refrigerators, and dryers, the system delivers clear notifications, step-by-step guidance and proactive care recommendations, making everyday maintenance simple and seamless. While offering Intelligent Guidance care support, it also presents relevant Beko-approved maintenance products within the same journey, enabling one-click access to the appropriate care solutions and helping appliances maintain their day-one performance with ease.

Beko 36 Inch Multi Door Refrigerator transforms everyday food storage into a wellness and lifestyle companion. The refrigerator has a minimalist aesthetic to complement a contemporary kitchen. Innovative features include silent ice making, vitamin-preserving HarvestFresh™ technology, and seamless Aeroflow™ cooling to keep food fresher for longer.

Hitachi Skyline Side By Side Refrigerator blends quality with high performance. It was recognised for its sleek design language, hidden illumination, and ergonomic storage. It offers smart connectivity, vacuum preservation, and customisable cooling zones to keep food fresher for longer.

Beko Coffee Experto V4 (UI). Personalisation is at the heart of Beko's Coffee Experto. The machine features a minimalist interface and intuitive connected design to streamline the brewing process. The appliance offers barista-level coffees with an easy-to-use interface.

Since 1954, the iF DESIGN AWARD has served as a symbol of outstanding design. For Beko, these four wins add to a growing portfolio of international recognition that includes the #1 spot in the Corporate Knights Global 100 for the household durables industry, seven consecutive years as industry leader in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment, and two innovations featured in TIME's Best Inventions 2025.

About Beko

Beko is an international home appliance company with a strong global presence, operating through subsidiaries in more than 55 countries with a workforce of around 45,000 employees and production facilities spanning multiple regions--including Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. Beko has 22 brands owned or used with a limited license (Arçelik, Beko, Whirlpool*, Grundig, Hotpoint, Arctic, Ariston*, Leisure, Indesit, Blomberg, Defy, Dawlance, Hitachi*, Voltas Beko, Singer*, ElektraBregenz, Flavel, Bauknecht, Privileg, Altus, Ignis, Polar). Beko is the largest white goods company in Europe with its market share (based on volumes) and reached a consolidated turnover of 10.7 billion Euros in 2025. Beko's 28 R&D and Design Centers & Offices across the globe are home to over 2,300 researchers and hold more than 4,500 international registered patent applications to date. The company has achieved the highest score in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) in the DHP Household Durables industry for the seventh consecutive year (based on the results dated 16 October 2025).** The company has been recognized as the 17th most sustainable company on TIME Magazine and Statista's 2025 list of the World's Most Sustainable Companies. Beko's vision is 'Respecting the World, Respected Worldwide.'

*Licensee limited to certain jurisdictions.

**The data presented belongs to Arçelik A.Ş., a parent company of Beko.

