BEING FRENSHE EXPANDS INTO CANADA, MARKING THE BRAND'S FIRST INTERNATIONAL RETAIL EXPANSION

Maesa and Founder Partner Ashley Tisdale French Bring the Brand's Signature Mood-Boosting Wellness Rituals to Consumers Across Canada.

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2026 /CNW/ -- Being Frenshe, the wellness brand founded by Ashley Tisdale and developed in partnership with Maesa, announced on Saturday August 8 the brand's launch at Shoppers Drug Mart, one of the most recognized and trusted names in Canadian retailing, providing pharmacy services, health and wellness products, beauty offerings and everyday essentials.

Photo Credit: Being Frenshe

Since debuting in 2022, Being Frenshe has become one of the fastest-growing wellness brands, pioneering a mood-first philosophy that transforms everyday routines into meaningful moments of self-care. The brand has surpassed $250 million in sales since launch and recently exceeded $100 million in point-of-sale annual sales at a single retailer.

Canada marks Being Frenshe's first international market and the brand's next phase of growth beyond the U.S. The expansion introduces Canadian consumers to Being Frenshe's award-winning collection of fragrance, bath and body products. The Shoppers Drug Mart launch follows the brand's expansion into Ulta Beauty in July 2026 and marks its second major retail milestone of the year.

Being Frenshe is built around a mood-first approach to selfcare, empowering consumers to identify how they want to feel and discover scent-powered rituals to support those emotional needs. Through its proprietary MoodScience Scent Technology™, the brand combines fragrance, wellness and innovation into accessible everyday products created to transform everyday routines into intentional moments of care.

This positioning reflects a broader consumer shift, who are increasingly embracing self-care as part of intentional daily moments and seeking products that support emotional well-being, promote stress relief and provide holistic wellness. This evolving consumer mindset has created an opportunity for Being Frenshe's differentiated approach, which seamlessly brings fragrance, body care and ritualistic wellness together.

The brand's signature Cashmere Vanilla collection is its top-selling scent franchise, led by Cashmere Vanilla Hair, Body & Linen Mist, which became the #1 Body Mist in mass retail in 2025. Across the portfolio, one Being Frenshe Hair, Body & Linen Mist sells every seven seconds, with the bestselling product earning more than 4,700 five-star reviews.

"Being Frenshe was born from my own wellness journey and the belief that the smallest moments can make the biggest difference in how we feel," said Ashley Tisdale French, Founder of Being Frenshe. "From the very beginning, our goal has been to make wellness feel approachable, personal and easy to incorporate into everyday life. Expanding into Canada is an exciting next chapter because it allows us to introduce our wellness philosophy to a new community and help even more people create meaningful moments of self-care."

Inspired by Ashley's personal experience navigating her mental health and prioritizing emotional well-being, Being Frenshe spans fragrance, body care, bath, hair and lifestyle products designed to help consumers create meaningful moments of self-care through the power of scent.

"In just a few years, Being Frenshe has become one of the fastest-growing brands in wellness. Being Frenshe is a unique brand built at the intersection of mood enhancing fragrance, self-care rituals and emotional well-being," said Piyush Jain, Chief Executive Officer of Maesa. "Following the brand's strong growth in the U.S., Canada was the natural next country to launch the brand. Together with Shoppers Drug Mart, we are excited to bring Being Frenshe to consumers across Canada."

"Canadians are looking for beauty and wellness solutions that fit seamlessly into their everyday lives, and we're committed to bringing them innovative brands that reflect those evolving needs," said Jenny Cheung, Vice President, Health & Beauty Care, Shoppers Drug Mart. "We're proud to be the exclusive Canadian retailer for Being Frenshe, adding another distinctive brand to our ever-evolving beauty assortment and helping us continue to meet changing customer needs."

The launch marks Being Frenshe's Canadian debut and builds on the momentum of the brand's nationwide launch at Ulta Beauty earlier this year, extending its mood-first approach to wellness to consumers across North America. Being Frenshe is available online at shoppersdrugmart.ca beginning August 8, 2026, followed by an in-store rollout in late August and nationwide availability of the full assortment by mid September.

ABOUT BEING FRENSHE

Founded by Ashley Tisdale, Being Frenshe is a modern wellness brand centered on accessible, everyday rituals designed to help boost your mood and enhance overall well-being. Rooted in the belief that wellness should feel simple and attainable, BeingFrenshe transforms daily routines; like a morning shower or evening wind-down--into meaningful moments of self-connection.

The brand champions the idea that wellness doesn't need to be complicated or time-consuming. Instead, it lives in small, intentional pauses taken throughout the day--moments that may last only a few minutes but have a lasting impact.

Being Frenshe creates thoughtfully crafted products made with premium ingredients and infused with proprietary MoodScience Scent Technology™ to help elevate mood through fragrance. Each scent is designed to be comforting, effective, and sensorial, encouraging individuals to slow down, take a breath, and be present.

At its core, Being Frenshe is about honoring everyday rituals and creating space for self-care, inviting everyone to breathe in a moment for you.

ABOUT MAESA

The next gen beauty company, Maesa is transforming the industry by incubating and growing meaningful, innovative brands and making prestige beauty accessible. Maesa believes beauty ignites inspiration, creativity, imagination, and connection, sparking new ideas and possibilities, and meeting unmet consumer needs. Through best-in-class design, formulation, brand creations and marketing capabilities, Maesa delivers new, better and different products with an unsurpassed speed to market. Maesa works with a variety of retailers to create and launch brands across beauty and wellness categories. The current portfolio includes Kristin Ess, Fine'ry, BeingFrenshe, Hairitage by Mindy McKnight, MIX:BAR, and Niches & Nooks among other brands. For more information, visit www.maesa.com.

SOURCE Being Frenshe

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