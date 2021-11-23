Beer Canada creates first Canadian Beer Policy Advisory Council

TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Beer Canada's Policy Advisory Council will provide a leadership forum to gather input from brewers from coast-to-coast on important policy issues impacting Canadian beer and brewing.

Beer is one of the most heavily taxed and regulated consumer goods in the country and Beer Canada's Policy Advisory Council will seek consensus across the sector on key federal, provincial, and municipal alcohol policy related to:

  • Alcohol tax policy,
  • Labelling and product standards,
  • Market access, including e-commerce and new emerging routes to market,
  • Environmental, container and packaging regulation,
  • Trade promotion & marketing rules, and
  • Social responsibility promotion.

"We are happy to join the new Policy Advisory Council and work with other breweries across the country to improve the operating environment for beer," said Tracey Larson, owner of Mt. Begbie Brewing Co. in Revelstoke, British Columbia.

"Canada is a relatively small national market for beer, yet too often regulators and legislators make it challenging for brewers to service beer consumers from coast-to-coast," said CJ Hélie President of Beer Canada. "Our new Policy Advisory Council will take a national view and promote policies that help Canadian brewers succeed and support beer consumers".

Membership with Beer Canada is open to all breweries with a Canadian federal brewer's license issued under the Excise Act.

ABOUT BEER CANADA 

Beer Canada is the sole national inclusive voice and advocate for the people who make and enjoy our nation's beers. Our members account for 90% of beer produced in Canada.

The domestic production and sale of beer supports 149,000 Canadian jobs, generates $14 billion in Gross Domestic Product and $5.7 billion in government tax revenues.

Beer Canada encourages the adoption of fair and responsible legislation, regulation, and alcohol policy at the municipal, provincial/territorial, federal and international levels. Members have a long and proud tradition in the promotion of responsible alcohol production, distribution, sale, and consumption.

CURRENT POLICY ADVISORY COUNCIL MEMBERS

7/62 Craft Brewers Inc.

Madoc, Ontario

Alley Kat Brewing Company Ltd.

Edmonton, Alberta

Bearhill Brewing Company

Jasper, Alberta

Bishop's Arches Brewery 

Sherbrooke, Québec

Blindman Brewing

Lacombe, Alberta

Calabogie Brewing Co. 

Calabogie, Ontario

Equals Brewing Company

London, Ontario

Fort Gary Brewing Company

Winnipeg, Manitoba

Garrison Brewing Co.

Halifax, Nova Scotia

Great Western Brewing Company

Saskatoon, Saskatchewan

Kichesippi Beer Co. 

Nepean, Ontario

Labatt Breweries of Canada 

London, Ontario

Lake of the Woods Brewing Comp

Kenora, Ontario

Molson Coors Canada

Toronto, Ontario

Mt. Begbie Brewing Company

Revelstoke, British Columbia

Muskoka Brewery Inc. 

Bracebridge, Ontario

Niagara College Teaching Brewery

Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario                                   

Paddock Wood Brewing 

Saskatoon, Saskatchewan

Propeller Brewing Company                      

Halifax, Nova Scotia

Pump House Brewery 

Moncton, New Brunswick

Sleeman Breweries Ltd.

Guelph, Ontario

Vancouver Island Brewery 

Victoria, British Columbia

Whitetooth Brewing Co.

Golden, British Columbia

Yukon Brewing Co. 

Whitehorse, Yukon

