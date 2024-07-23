Beeline Elevates Manfred Vogels to Vice President, EMEA Markets

Executive Leadership Role to Drive Beeline's Commitment to Increased Regional Growth, Innovation, and Strategic Vision

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 23, 2024 /CNW/ -- Beeline , the leader in global extended workforce management technology, is thrilled to announce the promotion of Manfred Vogels to Vice President, EMEA Markets, and his concurrent appointment to Beeline's Executive Leadership Team (ELT).

In his new capacity, Vogels will spearhead Beeline's strategic direction and operational execution across the EMEA markets, collaborating closely with the ELT and department leaders in go-to-market strategies, partnerships, product development, and engineering.

His new role places him at the helm of revolutionizing the contingent workforce landscape in Europe through advanced technological solutions, including AI, thereby enhancing business agility and competitive edge for Beeline's EMEA clientele. He will also represent the EMEA region within the ELT, providing pivotal insights and leadership.

Having worked on the client, technology, and managed service provider (MSP) sides of the contingent workforce industry, Vogels brings a wealth of expertise to his new position. His career commenced in 1997, when he served as a regional manager for Manpower in The Netherlands, marking the beginning of a distinguished trajectory in the staffing industry. He joined IQN (which then merged with Beeline) after having managed the contingent labor practice at a large international consultancy firm. Known for his dedication to high-quality customer service and a robust commercial framework, he has held the position of Relationship Manager at Beeline, earning respect and recognition within the industry for his deep understanding of contingent labor management.

A well-known industry speaker, Vogels is celebrated for his expertise. He has been influential in advancing practices within the contingent workforce sphere, because of his deep understanding of the European market complexities and his strong client relationships, underpinning his reputation as a thought leader. Over the past year, he has notably collaborated with European clients to refine Beeline's technology, introducing an innovative, automated portal for talent acquisition that has set new industry standards and positioned Beeline at the forefront of contingent workforce solutions. His interest in politics and past participation in his local Dutch municipal government also reflects his passion for public service and community engagement.

Beeline CEO and President Doug Leeby, commented, "Manfred's visionary leadership and profound expertise in navigating complex market dynamics make him the ideal person to spearhead our expansion and support Beeline's unwavering commitment to the EMEA region as a pivotal market."

"With a focus on leveraging advanced technology, including artificial intelligence, I am very excited about the opportunity to expand Beeline's range of products and solutions to meet the optimized process needs of European businesses," said Vice President, EMEA Markets, Manfred Vogels. "With access to these new Beeline technologies, European companies will be able to create the agile workforces they need to compete successfully with any company in the world."

About Beeline

