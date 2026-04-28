bedra Showcases High-Performance Copper Alloys for AI Data Centers and High-Voltage Power Systems at IEEE PES T&D 2026

CHICAGO, April 28, 2026 /CNW/ -- As artificial intelligence continues to scale globally, the infrastructure supporting it is undergoing rapid transformation. Increasing compute density is driving higher thermal loads in data centers, while rising electricity demand is placing growing pressure on power transmission and distribution systems. In this evolving landscape, material performance has become a key factor in enabling efficiency, reliability, and scalability.

High-Performance Copper Alloys for AI Data Centers

bedra, a global manufacturer of precision copper alloys, addresses these challenges with a portfolio of high-performance materials engineered for AI-related applications. At IEEE PES T&D 2026, the company will present its latest innovations, represented on site by its Vietnam-based subsidiary. The following two application areas highlight how bedra's materials support the development of AI.

Enabling High-Density AI Computing Systems

Within AI data centers, rising rack-level power density is accelerating the adoption of liquid cooling. bedra's high-purity copper materials serve as critical components for liquid cooling plates, enabling efficient heat dissipation at hotspot including GPU and CPU. Powerway high-performance copper alloys feature exceptional resistance to high-temperature softening. With post-brazing strength exceeding pure copper by >30%, they ensure structural integrity, enabling the miniaturization of next-generation liquid cooling components.

Our oxygen-free copper, with electrical conductivity of up to 101% IACS, bedra's copper alloys support efficient power delivery within data centers by reducing voltage drop and minimizing energy loss under high-current conditions. Their excellent formability enables compact electrical cabinet designs, while tight dimensional tolerances for rack-level busbars ensure full compatibility with OCP standards. Moreover, Optional silver and tin plating further extend application performance.

Supporting Power Infrastructure for AI Expansion

Beyond data centers, AI growth is increasing demand for reliable power infrastructure. Medium- and high-voltage systems operate under extreme conditions, making material performance essential for long-term stability.

bedra offers a range of engineered copper alloys. Materials such as bedra18200, Cu-Cr precipitation-strengthened alloy, has about 75% of pure copper's conductivity but significantly higher strength and hardness.With very good resistance to softening, wear, and deformation at high temperatures, it's quite suitable for stationary contacts, contact stems, contact bases, and other current-carrying structural members. For some demanding high-voltage environments, bedra18150(Cu-Cr-Zr) offers upgraded performance with improved creep resistance and enhanced high-temperature stability. This ensures reliable electrical performance, minimal wear, and extended service life. bedra10100, Cu-OFE Oxygen-Free-Electronic Copper, is ideal for high-reliability parts in HV vacuum interrupters, minimizing energy losses and improving dielectric performance.

Empowering Global Supply with Scalable Production

Our modern production facility in Vietnam underpins bedra's global supply chain with large-scale, reliable manufacturing capabilities. Boasting an annual production capacity of 50,000 tons and holds ISO9001, ISO14001, ISO45001 and IATF16949 certifications, bedra provides over 400 copper, brass, bronze and nickel silver alloy grades,plus customized special profiles.

Sustainability is integral to bedra's operations. Recognized with an EcoVadis Bronze Medal and CDP Grade B, we maintain a diversified, low-carbon energy mix to support responsible material production for critical power infrastructure worldwide.

Visitors to IEEE PES T&D 2026 can meet bedra at Booth 4885 to learn more.

SOURCE bedra Vietnam Alloy Material Co., Ltd

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