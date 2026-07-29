Become a Kid Again! White Spot's Pirate Pak Day Returns August 12

One day only, guests of all ages can relive a beloved tradition -- all in support of Zajac Ranch

VANCOUVER, BC, July 29, 2026 /CNW/ -- For one day each year, British Columbians are invited to experience one of the province's most iconic dining traditions. On Wednesday, August 12 , White Spot's Legendary Pirate Pak Day returns to restaurants across BC. It's the rare chance for guests of all ages -- yes, adults too -- to order a Pirate Pak served in its famous paper boat, with $2 from every purchase supporting Zajac Ranch's programs for children and young adults with serious medical conditions and physical and developmental disabilities.

It's the one day of the year when White Spot restaurants are filled with pirate fun and adventure. Restaurants get decked out in pirate decor, team members and guests are given permission to talk like a pirate, and everyone, young and old(er) mateys alike, gets to embrace being a kid. For almost 60 years, the iconic Pirate Pak has been a beloved staple across British Columbia, served in its famous 100% recyclable and compostable paper boat. On August 12th, whether it's your first Pirate Pak or your fiftieth, everyone's invited to come dig in.

Pirate Pak Day has long solidified itself as an annual highlight in the White Spot calendar, with over $532,061 Pirate Paks sold since its inception. This includes serving enough chocolate "gold" coins to build a stack nearly 1.6 kilometers high and scooped more than 1.3 million ounces of ice cream. Served in the famous buccaneers' boat, each Pirate Pak includes a limited selection of burgers and classic entrees, fresh local fries, creamy coleslaw, premium rich ice cream, and the treasured 'gold' coin.

Together, White Spot guests and team members have raised more than $1 million to help children attend barrier-free summer camps at Zajac Ranch, where they can experience activities like kayaking, horseback riding and swimming in fully accessible environments. Every Pirate Pak Day guest has the chance to directly and positively impact hundreds of children's lives, helping give kids facing serious medical conditions and disabilities the chance to enjoy childhood without barriers.

This year's Pirate Pak Day carries special meaning, following the passing of Zajac Ranch founder Mel Zajac earlier this year at the age of 98. Mr. Zajac's vision and generosity built Zajac Ranch into a place where children facing serious medical conditions and disabilities could experience the joy of summer camp without barriers. His legacy continues through the work of Zajac Ranch and the community that supports it.

"Pirate Pak Day is unlike any other day in our restaurants. It has become the most meaningful day of the year for White Spot," says White Spot President Trent Carroll. "It brings to life our passion for family experiences and giving back to the community, and we are extremely proud and excited to provide families and young kids the opportunity to participate in an amazing program at Zajac Ranch. This year, Pirate Pak Day also gives us a chance to honour Mel Zajac's incredible legacy and the barrier-free spirit he built into everything Zajac Ranch does. It is what makes it all so special for the kids and fun!" Mel's passion will always continue to inspire us when we bring Pirate Pack Day to our guests!"

"My dad believed that every child deserves the chance to experience camp, regardless of the barriers in their way, and that belief is at the heart of everything Zajac Ranch does," says Carmen Zajac, Mel Zajac's daughter. "Partners like White Spot, along with the thousands of guests who support Pirate Pak Day each year, help make that promise possible for families across British Columbia. We're so grateful this partnership continues to carry his vision forward."

For the full Pirate Pak Day menu, visit whitespot.ca/piratepakday.

*Pirate Pak Day menu and offer is not available at airport locations or onboard BC Ferries.

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ABOUT WHITE SPOT | Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, White Spot is Canada's longest-running restaurant chain. Founded in 1928, when Nat Bailey opened Canada's first drive-in restaurant at Granville and 67th, White Spot has spent nearly a century bringing people together over great food and warm hospitality. Today, the 98-year-young chain serves breakfast, lunch and dinner at 51 full-service restaurants across British Columbia, remaining true to Bailey's original vision of serving great-tasting food in a welcoming environment where families and friends can create lasting memories. White Spot is proud to be recognized with Platinum status as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies, one of Canada's Top 150 Iconic Brands by Interbrand Canada, and one of B.C.'s Most Loved Brands as recognized by Ipsos. WhiteSpot.ca

SOURCE White Spot

Media Contact: David Comuzzi, Vice President Marketing & Business Development, [email protected]