Beck Technology Launches DESTINI Cloud, Unifying Preconstruction with an AI-Powered Connected Platform

Cloud-native platform eliminates fragmented workflows, unifies project data, and establishes a new category of connected preconstruction platforms

DALLAS, June 9, 2026 /CNW/ -- Beck Technology today announced the general availability of DESTINI® Cloud, a cloud-native, AI-enabled preconstruction platform that unifies estimating, takeoff, bidding, and analytics into a single, connected environment.

The launch represents the most significant product advancement in Beck Technology's 30-year history and introduces a new category of connected preconstruction platforms designed to serve as a single source of truth for preconstruction.

As contractors face increasing pressure to deliver faster, more accurate estimates while managing growing project complexity, DESTINI Cloud provides a modern foundation for improving cost certainty earlier in the construction lifecycle.

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on fragmented applications, manual data transfers, and disconnected spreadsheets, DESTINI Cloud centralizes all core preconstruction functions into a single platform, eliminating operational friction and enabling more confident, data-driven decision-making.

"Preconstruction teams are being asked to produce more accurate information in less time, but many are still working across disconnected systems that create friction and increase risk," said Michael Boren, Chief Product Officer at Beck Technology. "DESTINI Cloud was purpose-built to remove those barriers by connecting the workflows estimators rely on every day into a single, unified platform."

A Connected Platform for End-to-End Preconstruction

DESTINI Cloud supports the full preconstruction lifecycle, from conceptual estimating through GMP, bringing together workflows that have historically been siloed across multiple tools:

Comprehensive estimating for unit price and self-perform scopes

Integrated 2D and 3D takeoff directly connected to the estimate

AI-assisted takeoff embedded within estimating workflows, incorporating technology from Beck Technology's 2025 acquisition of Workpack.ai

Centralized drawing management with automated sheet detection and real-time version control

Live, multi-user collaboration without manual file refreshes or duplicate versions

Integrated bid management reducing data reentry between estimating and bidding

Embedded analytics and reporting powered by Microsoft Power BI

Open API architecture enabling third-party integrations and customer-defined workflows for tools including Autodesk , Eos Cortex , Join , Procore , and more

, , , , and more Enterprise-ready access controls, SSO support, auditability, version history, and SOC 2 Type II certified practices

A Data Foundation Built for Insight and AI

At the core of DESTINI Cloud is a scalable and extensible data model designed to give contractors full ownership of their preconstruction data.

The platform provides both a RESTful API and a unique Microsoft PowerBI semantic model, enabling near real-time analytics both within and outside the platform. Current out-of-the-box analytics include cost history, variance reporting, and win/loss analysis, with continued expansion planned to support more advanced use cases, including AI-driven insights.

"The industry has talked about connected data for years, but most preconstruction teams still spend significant time finding and moving information between systems," said Stewart Carroll, Chief Customer Officer at Beck Technology. "DESTINI Cloud changes that dynamic by establishing a true data platform for preconstruction, one that delivers meaningful insights to project stakeholders and becomes more valuable with every project completed."

Customer Impact

Early adopters are already seeing the benefits of a unified preconstruction platform.

"Beck Technology has been a trusted partner in our preconstruction process for years, and we couldn't be more excited about the direction they're heading with DESTINI Cloud," said Chris Reeder, a Project Planning Technology Manager with Brasfield & Gorrie. "This is exactly the kind of forward-thinking investment that keeps our teams at the forefront of preconstruction. Beck Tech listened to the people actually doing the work, and it shows."

A New System of Record for Preconstruction

DESTINI Cloud is designed to connect people, workflows, and data across the entire lifecycle of a project.

By unifying historically disconnected processes into a single platform, Beck Technology is enabling contractors to move beyond point solutions toward a more scalable, data-driven approach to preconstruction, one that improves over time as more projects and data are captured within the system.

Beck Technology currently serves 87 firms on Engineering News-Record's Top 400 contractors list, including 37 of the ENR Top 100. The company is actively migrating its base of more than 300 customers to DESTINI Cloud while onboarding new customers to the platform.

Additional information is available at www.beck-technology.com.

About Beck Technology

Beck Technology is a Dallas-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) company and a leading provider of preconstruction software for commercial construction in North America. Founded in 1996, the company's DESTINI Cloud platform unifies estimating, AI-assisted takeoff, drawing management, and analytics in a single cloud-native environment.

Beck Technology serves general contractors, construction managers, and owners' representatives across a wide range of commercial project types, including 87 of ENR's Top 400 contractors.

To learn more, visit www.beck-technology.com or call 888-835-7778.

Contact:

Laura Clement, APR

469.909.9796

[email protected]

SOURCE Beck Technology