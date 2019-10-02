Beautycounter Names Ana Badell As Chief Operating Officer And Patty Wu As Chief Commercial Officer

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 2, 2019 /CNW/ -- Counter Brands, LLC – parent company of Beautycounter, the leader in safer skin care and cleaner cosmetics, announced two executive appointments today: Ana Badell as Chief Operating Officer, and Patty Wu as Chief Commercial Officer. Both women will report to Gregg Renfrew, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Ana Badell joins Beautycounter from Starbucks, where she led many operational functions, most recently as Vice President, Store Operations and Flow. Prior to that, Ana served as Chief of Staff/Director of Business Operations, Global Marketing as well as Director of Global Strategy and Global Supply Chain. Earlier in her career, Ana served as Senior Director, Merchandise Operations at Walmart as well as Head of Supply Chain, Emerging Markets at the Hess Corporation and Head of Market Intelligence and Warehouse Manager, Global Supply Chain at BP.

A strategist at core, with global experience leading cross-functional, multicultural teams, Ana drives operational change initiatives to enhance the customer experience and create long-term growth. At Beautycounter, Ana will oversee Operations, Information Technology, Corporate Strategy, and Social Mission.

Patty Wu joins Beautycounter as Chief Commercial Officer. Most recently, Patty served as GM of the Baby Division at The Honest Company and Chief Commercial Officer. Prior to that, she was at Mattel, Inc. in various leadership roles that included Group Vice President, Emerging Markets & New Business Models, as well as Vice President, GM China Growth Team. Patty has also held senior positions at Walmart and The Clorox Company.

A graduate of Harvard Business School, Patty is a seasoned marketing and sales professional with global management expertise in the U.S., Greater China, and India. Patty will lead Beautycounter's commercial channels, including Retail, Direct to Consumer, Customer Support, Digital Product, and Performance Marketing.

"Beautycounter continues to lead the next generation of beauty though our safer products, sustainability, transparency and community," Gregg Renfrew said. "We are thrilled to have Patty and Ana join our team to help accelerate the growth and mission of our company. Both women will be invaluable partners to me as we drive our strategic initiatives to the next level," Renfrew added.

About Beautycounter:

Beautycounter is the leader in the safer skin-care and cleaner cosmetics category. The Santa Monica, CA-based brand drives a national movement for improved transparency and accountability in the beauty industry, including advocacy to update federal regulations that have stood largely unchanged since 1938. The company's mission is "to get safer products into the hands of everyone." Beautycounter develops and distributes approximately 150 products across skin-care, color cosmetics, advanced anti-aging, kids, baby, and personal-care collections. Beautycounter is a Certified B Corporation. Founded by Gregg Renfrew in 2011, Beautycounter launched in 2013 as a direct-retail brand (direct to consumer through multiple channels) that is now available online at beautycounter.com, in the New York City and Denver boutiques, in a seasonal Nantucket pop-up, through strategic partnerships, and approximately 45,000+ Consultants across North America. For more information, please visit www.beautycounter.com. Visit us on our social channels: Instagram: @beautycounter, Twitter: @beautycounterhq, Facebook: @beautycounterhq, YouTube: @beautycounter.

