Beautycounter Appoints Dasha Smith To Board Of Directors And Names Gina Boswell Chairwoman

Marking the brand's continued commitment to DE&I and female leadership

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 14, 2021 /CNW/ -- Counter Brands, LLC, parent company of Beautycounter, the undisputed leader of clean beauty and skin care, has appointed Dasha Smith (she/her) as an Independent Director of its Board, effective immediately. Gina Boswell (she/her) has been named Chairwoman. Ms. Smith will be the fifth woman to join the Board, adding to the brand's female leadership. Beautycounter, founded in 2011 by Gregg Renfrew (she/her), has been a female-led company from day one, dedicated to transforming the outdated beauty industry, and has established itself as the leader of the category. Beautycounter's mission is to get safer skin care and beauty products into the hands of everyone by utilizing its DTC, omni-channel sales model, including a community of over 60,000 brand advocates.

Ms. Smith is the Executive Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer for the National Football League. Ms. Smith's prior roles include senior leadership positions at Sony Music Entertainment, GCM Grosvenor, and Time Inc.

Ms. Renfrew said, "Dasha is known as a strategic operator who engages and grows top talent and high-performing, dynamic, and diverse leadership teams. As Beautycounter continues to lead the next generation of beauty through our safer products, sustainability, transparency, and community, I am thrilled to have someone as experienced and talented as Dasha join our Board. She will be invaluable to our team as we continue to grow our company, and reinforce our commitment to community, and diversity, equity and inclusivity."

The company also announced Gina Boswell, a veteran of the beauty industry, its new Chairwoman, effective immediately. Ms. Boswell joined the Beautycounter Board of Directors in October of 2019, and will succeed John Replogle, who will remain a Director. Most recently, Ms. Boswell was President, Customer Development, Unilever North America, and prior to that, CEO, Unilever UK & Ireland and EVP, Personal Care, North America. Previously, Ms. Boswell was President, Global Brands of Alberto-Culver and SVP & COO of Avon Products North America, after having held senior leadership positions with other global companies including the Estée Lauder Companies.

Ms. Smith joins current Board members including Gina Boswell, Margot Fooshee, Parker Hayden, Candice Kislack, Gregg Renfrew, John Replogle, Bill Schwartz, and Bryan Wolf.

ABOUT BEAUTYCOUNTER

Beautycounter is the leader in safer skin care and cleaner cosmetics. The Santa Monica, CA-based brand drives a national movement for improved transparency and accountability in the beauty industry, including advocacy to update federal regulations that have stood largely unchanged since 1938. The company's mission is to get safer products into the hands of everyone. Beautycounter develops and distributes approximately 150 products across skin-care, color cosmetics, advanced anti-aging, mens, and personal-care collections. Beautycounter is a Certified B Corporation. Founded by Gregg Renfrew in 2011, Beautycounter launched in 2013 as a direct-retail brand that is available online at beautycounter.com, in retail boutiques in Los Angeles, New York City, Denver, and a seasonal Nantucket pop-up, through strategic partnerships, and through a community of approximately 60,000+ independent sellers across North America. Beautycounter has received numerous awards, including Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies, Allure's Best of Beauty, Glamour's Beauty Awards, Refinery29's Innovators List, WWD's 2019 Best-Performing Beauty Company (small cap), CEW's 2019 Indie Brand of the Year and 2020 Sustainability Award, and CNBC Disruptor 50. For more information, please visit www.beautycounter.com . Follow along on social channels: Instagram: @ beautycounter ; Twitter: @ beautycounterhq ; Facebook: @ beautycounterhq ; YouTube: @ beautycounter .

