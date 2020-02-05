Beauce Gold Fields Inc. Opens the Market

TORONTO, Feb. 4, 2020 /CNW/ - Patrick Levasseur, President & CEO, Beauce Gold Fields Inc. (TSXV: BGF), joined Sylvain Martel, Director, Capital Formation, Ontario & Québec, TSX Venture Exchange, to open the market. Beauce Gold Fields is a gold exploration company focused on placer to hard rock exploration in the Beauce region of Southern Quebec. The Company's flagship property is the St-Simon-les-Mines Gold project, a historically significant gold property located in the municipality of Saint-Simon-les-Mines. Beauce Gold Fields Inc. commenced trading on TSX Venture Exchange on February 2, 2019.